Where to watch, how to follow, Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Eastern Michigan game

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s 2019 NCAA college football game between Kentucky and Eastern Michigan:

Game time is 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Kroger Field (capacity 61,000) in Lexington, Ky.

Television

Network: SEC Network alternate channel

Announcers: Play-by-play, Mike Morgan; analysis, Hutson Mason; sideline, Taylor Davis

Where to find the SEC Network alternate channel:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 518

DISH Network: Channels 596-599; with the Hopper digital box, channels 404.1, 404.2 or 404.3

DirecTV: Channel 611-1*

For additional information on how to find the SEC Network alternate channel in your area, click here

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 203, Sirius Channel 98, Internet Channel 967

UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider

Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @joshmooreHL; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Eastern Michigan roster: Click here

The Kentucky depth chart: Click here

The Eastern Michigan depth chart: Click here

How the Wildcats and Eagles match up: Click here

One-minute game preview: Click here

For comprehensive post-game coverage: Kentucky.com

