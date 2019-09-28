UK Football
Final statistics from Kentucky’s 24-7 loss at South Carolina
The University of Kentucky football team lost to South Carolina, 24-7, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday night.
The Wildcats (2-3 overall, 0-3 SEC) return to action on Saturday, Oct. 12, vs. Arkansas at Kroger Field in Lexington. A kickoff time for the Southeastern Conference matchup has not yet been announced.
