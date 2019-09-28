Mark Story
First Scouting Report: Can UK give Stoops a breakthrough win against Arkansas?
Photo slideshow: Kentucky’s Jared Lorenzen through the years
More from the series
Game day: Kentucky at South Carolina
Click below for more of Kentucky.com’s coverage of the Kentucky-South Carolina State football game.
Expand All
An early look ahead to the Kentucky Wildcats’ next football game:
The opponent
Kentucky (2-3, 0-3 SEC following a 24-7 loss to South Carolina) has an open date next Saturday (Oct. 5), then will face Arkansas (2-3, 0-2 SEC) on Oct. 12 at Kroger Field. The kickoff time and television broadcast information for the game have yet to be announced.
Coach Chad Morris’ Razorbacks lost to Texas A&M 31-27 on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Like UK, Arkansas also has an open date Oct. 5.
Most recent meeting
Arkansas quarterback Tyler Wilson threw for 372 yards and five touchdowns as the host Razorbacks whacked Kentucky 49-7 on Oct. 13, 2012, in a game called with 5:08 left in the third quarter due to severe weather.
Interim coach John L. Smith’s Hogs buried UK from the start, building a 42-7 halftime lead after outgaining coach Joker Phillips’ Cats 444-88 in the first half.
Series history
Kentucky leads the all-time series with Arkansas 4-3. UK is 2-1 vs. the Razorbacks in Lexington. The one Wildcats loss to the Hogs in Lexington was an epic 71-63 defeat in seven overtimes in 2003.
The UK quarterback in that game, Jared Lorenzen, threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns on 28-for-49 passing. Lorenzen also ran for three touchdowns, all in the overtimes.
UK has designated this season’s Arkansas game as “Jared Lorenzen Day,” to honor the former Wildcats QB who died in July at age 38.
Know your foe
1. The Chad Morris coaching era is off to a slow start at Arkansas. Five games into his second season as Razorbacks head coach, Morris — the former Clemson offensive coordinator and SMU head man — is 4-13, 0-10 in SEC games.
2. Since the 2016 season, Arkansas is 1-5 vs. SEC East foes and has lost its last five games vs. teams from the East.
3. Kentucky will be seeking to give Wildcats Coach Mark Stoops his first victory over an SEC West foe other than Mississippi State. Since Stoops became UK coach in 2013, the Wildcats are 2-5 against their permanent SEC West foe, MSU, and 0-6 against the rest of the West.
Comments