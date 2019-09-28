UK defensive star misses start due to injury, and a surprise backup steps in

Jordan Griffin, left, and Cedrick Dort Jr., right, walked to the tent to get away from the heat as the University of Kentucky football team held their annual Media Day Friday morning at Kroger Field in Lexington. 2018 Herald-Leader file photo

Jordan Griffin, the University of Kentucky’s only scholarship senior in a thinning secondary, did not start at South Carolina.

Griffin played fewer snaps than normal after suffering a leg injury at Mississippi State. He was listed as the starter at strong safety earlier this week but did not do so against the Gamecocks on Saturday.

Quandre Mosely, a junior-college transfer who wasn’t listed on the depth chart, started in his place.

UK lost Davonte Robinson, its most experienced defensive back, for the season after he suffered a torn quad before fall camp. Taj Dodson, a true freshman, isn’t expected to be available until after UK’s first bye week after suffering an injury against Florida. M.J. Devonshire, another true freshman, underwent a minor wrist surgery before the Mississippi State game and has appeared in one game (Eastern Michigan).

