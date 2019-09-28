UK Football
UK defensive star misses start due to injury, and a surprise backup steps in
Jordan Griffin, the University of Kentucky’s only scholarship senior in a thinning secondary, did not start at South Carolina.
Griffin played fewer snaps than normal after suffering a leg injury at Mississippi State. He was listed as the starter at strong safety earlier this week but did not do so against the Gamecocks on Saturday.
Quandre Mosely, a junior-college transfer who wasn’t listed on the depth chart, started in his place.
UK lost Davonte Robinson, its most experienced defensive back, for the season after he suffered a torn quad before fall camp. Taj Dodson, a true freshman, isn’t expected to be available until after UK’s first bye week after suffering an injury against Florida. M.J. Devonshire, another true freshman, underwent a minor wrist surgery before the Mississippi State game and has appeared in one game (Eastern Michigan).
