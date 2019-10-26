Sawyer Smith returns briefly at quarterback after Lynn Bowden injured versus Missouri

Sawyer Smith, who made three straight starts for the University of Kentucky before multiple injuries sidelined him, on Saturday made his first in-game appearance since September.

Lynn Bowden started for the Wildcats against Missouri but left the game midway through the second quarter after appearing to injure his left leg. Smith handed the ball twice to A.J. Rose and completed a 9-yard pass to Josh Ali that set up a 4th and 1 play, for which Bowden returned and converted for a first down.

Bowden remained in the game, handing the ball off to Rose on the next play for a 20-yard TD that put Kentucky up 12-0 with 6:03 left to play in the first half.

Smith, a graduate transfer from Troy, took over for Terry Wilson after UK’s incumbent starter suffered a season-ending knee injury in the third quarter of Kentucky’s 38-17 win over Eastern Michigan. Smith in his debut was 5-for-9 for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

His first start came against Florida. Smith was 23-of-35 for 267 yards and two TDs with three interceptions (he also rushed for a TD), but suffered a wrist injury during that game. He started UK’s next two games — at Mississippi State and at South Carolina — but sustained a shoulder injury and an injury to a “lower extremity” in each of those contests, respectively.

Smith before Saturday was 54-of-117 for 665 yards, four TDs and five interceptions this season.

Lynn Bowden, a junior wide receiver, started at quarterback in each of Kentucky’s last two games. He was announced as a starter at wide receiver against Missouri. Bowden as a passer this year is 12-of-30 for 134 yards, one TD and no picks. He’s rushed for 394 yards and two TDs and is UK’s leader in receiving yards (348) and total receptions (30).