UK Football
Final statistics from Kentucky’s 29-7 win over Missouri
The University of Kentucky football team defeated Missouri 29-7 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday night.
The Wildcats (4-4 overall, 2-4 SEC) take next week off before returning to action on Saturday, Nov. 9 vs. Tennessee at Kroger Field. Kickoff time for the Southeastern Conference matchup will be announced Monday.
