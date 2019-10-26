Final statistics from Kentucky’s 29-7 win over Missouri

The University of Kentucky football team defeated Missouri 29-7 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday night.

The Wildcats (4-4 overall, 2-4 SEC) take next week off before returning to action on Saturday, Nov. 9 vs. Tennessee at Kroger Field. Kickoff time for the Southeastern Conference matchup will be announced Monday.

Click here to view a complete statistics report from Saturday’s game vs. Missouri.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

Click here to view Kentucky’s schedule.