Kentucky’s Kash Daniel not in uniform for Missouri, will miss first career game

University of Kentucky star Kash Daniel was dressed in street clothes during UK’s pregame warm-ups before facing Missouri, indicating that he’ll miss his first career game due to an injury suffered last week at Georgia.

Daniel exited late in the second quarter of UK’s 21-0 loss in Athens. After a play ended, Daniel sat on the field for a moment and was tended to by trainers but eventually walked off the field under his own power. The UK Radio Network reported that Daniel was combating dizziness; the senior linebacker did not return to the game.

Earlier this week Daniel was listed as the No. 1 option at middle linebacker on Kentucky’s depth chart. Sophomore Chris Oats likely was to start in his place.

UK head coach Mark Stoops this week did not elaborate on Daniel’s most recent injury. Daniel during UK’s first bye week following its loss at South Carolina went through the school’s concussion protocol.

Daniel, the 2015 Mr. Football winner out of Paintsville High School in Johnson County, had started 10 straight games before sitting out the first quarter of UK’s game at Mississippi State in response to an incident that occurred during the Florida game.

It will be the first time Daniel hasn’t appeared for the Wildcats since coming to Lexington. Daniel had played in 46 straight contests, matching long snapper Blake Best for the most consecutive appearances among current players.

Daniel is third on the team with 36 tackles this season and has four tackles for loss, tied for third on the team. He has broken up three passes, had two quarterback hurries and recorded an interception.