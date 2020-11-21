See where 63-3 ranks among Kentucky’s worst losses ever, plus final game statistics

More from the series Game day: Alabama 63, Kentucky 3 Click below for more of the Herald-Leader’s and Kentucky.com’s coverage of Saturday’s Kentucky-Alabama football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Expand All

The University of Kentucky football team was defeated by top-ranked Alabama, 63-3, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday in one of the program’s worst losses ever.

The Wildcats are now 3-5 overall and in the Southeastern Conference. All 10 of Kentucky’s regular-season games are against SEC opponents this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. UK is scheduled to visit No. 6 Florida on Nov. 28.

Click here to view a complete statistics report from Saturday’s game vs. Alabama.

Saturday’s loss was Kentucky’s third-worst by margin of defeat in the modern era (since 1950). Here were the previous five worst Wildcats defeats:

Sept. 10, 1994: 73-7 at Florida

Sept. 28, 1996: 65-0 at Florida

Oct. 25, 2008: 63-5 at Florida

Nov. 19, 1994: 52-0 at Tennessee

Oct. 8, 2011: 54-3 at South Carolina

Click here to view the SEC standings.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Click here to view Kentucky’s schedule.

Next game

Kentucky at No. 6 Florida

When: Nov. 28, Noon

TV: ESPN

Records: Kentucky 3-5; Florida 6-1

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Series: Florida leads 52-18.

Last meeting: Florida won 29-21 on Sept. 14, 2019, in Lexington.