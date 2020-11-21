First Scouting Report: Kentucky goes for two in a row in The Swamp vs. No. 6 Florida

More from the series Game day: Alabama 63, Kentucky 3 Click below for more of the Herald-Leader’s and Kentucky.com’s coverage of Saturday’s Kentucky-Alabama football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Expand All

An early look ahead to the Kentucky Wildcats’ next football game:

The opponent

Kentucky (3-5 SEC) will face No. 6 Florida (6-1 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.

The game will kick off at noon and be telecast by ESPN.

Coach Dan Mullen’s Gators defeated Vanderbilt 38-17 Saturday afternoon in Nashville.

Series history

Florida leads the series with Kentucky 52-18 and has won 32 of the past 33 meetings. UK won on its most recent trip to The Swamp, however, 27-16 in 2018.

Most recent meeting

Kyle Trask came off the bench to replace an injured Feleipe Franks at quarterback and rallied Florida from a 21-10 deficit after three quarters to a 29-21 win on Nov. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field.

Know your foe

1. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask was fourth in the nation entering this weekend’s games in passing yards a game at 361.8. and led the country with 28 touchdown throws. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound redshirt senior is sixth in the nation in passing efficiency with a rating of 197.5.

2. Gators tight end Kyle Pitts was off to a monstrous start on the season, with his 24 receptions accounting for team highs of 424 receiving yards and eight TDs. However, the 6-6, 240-pound junior was on the receiving end of a brutal hit from Georgia safety Lewis Cine that left the Gators star with a concussion and having to have surgery on his nose.

Pitts sat out Florida’s win over Arkansas and was expected to miss Saturday’s game at Vanderbilt. Gators Coach Dan Mullen said this week that Florida hopes to have Pitts back for the Kentucky game.

Florida hopes to have injured star tight end Kyle Pitts (84) back for the Kentucky game. Pitts suffered a concussion and had to have nose surgery after a vicious hit from Georgia safety Lewis Cine (16). John Raoux AP

3. Florida Coach Dan Mullen is 9-2 in his career vs. Kentucky. The former Mississippi State head man (2009-2017) went 8-1 vs. the Cats while leading the Bulldogs and is 1-1 vs. UK since moving to Florida.