Halftime analysis: The 3 things UK must do to mount a rally vs. No. 1 Alabama

With Kentucky trailing Alabama 28-3 at halftime at Bryant-Denny Stadium, here are the three things that will determine whether or not the Wildcats can get back in the game:

1. Finish drives. Kentucky has been able to move the ball vs. Alabama. The Wildcats’ second and third drives each reached the red zone. However, rather than touchdowns, UK had to settle for two field goal attempts. Matt Ruffolo cashed one, a bad snap foiled the second.

Kentucky’s fourth drive of half one reached the Alabama 25, but Ruffolo misfired wide right on a 42-yard field goal try.

Suffice to say, you are not going to upset No. 1 kicking — and not converting — field goals.

2. Cut back on the penalties. Ill-timed flags really hurt Kentucky in half one. UK would have had the ball first-and-goal at the Alabama 3-yard-line on its second drive had Landon Young not gotten a tough holding call. Alabama’s second TD drive was aided by a roughing the passer call on UK’s Phil Hoskins.

UK ended the first half with four penalties for 34 yards.

Alabama is too good for Kentucky to help Nick Saban’s crew out with ill-timed penalties.

3. Find a way to make Mac Jones uncomfortable. Kentucky ended the first half with no quarterback sacks and no quarterback hurries.

Alabama’s Jones is playing at too high a level (13-of-16 passing for 202 yards and two TDs in half one) and has way too many weapons to let him have time to pick you apart.