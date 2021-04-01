UK beats Michigan, Notre Dame for four-star eastern Kentucky standout Grant Bingham

Johnson Central offensive lineman Grant Bingham (No. 65) committed to Kentucky on Thursday. Photo submitted by Robyn Bingham

Kentucky continues to resonate with in-state football recruits in 2022.

Grant Bingham, a 6-foot-6, 302-pound offensive lineman from Johnson Central High School, committed to the Wildcats on Thursday, becoming the second in-state player to commit to UK in less than a week. Treyveon Longmire, an athlete out of Corbin High School, committed to Kentucky last Friday.

Bingham, who will be a senior this fall, is rated by 247Sports and Rivals as a four-star prospect at offensive tackle. He’s considered a top-300 recruit, nationally, and a top-40 offensive tackle by both services.

A number of major schools — including Michigan and Notre Dame — offered Bingham, and his most recent offer came from Stanford two days ago. Kentucky was the second Southeastern Conference school to extend an offer, five days after Vanderbilt last April. He released a list of his top eight schools prior to Stanford’s offer. It included Arkansas, Miami, Northwestern and West Virginia in addition to Michigan and Notre Dame.

Bingham is the first recruit from an eastern Kentucky high school to earn a four-star ranking since Kash Daniel, who played at nearby Paintsville High School, in 2016.

“He’s a 300-pounder, but he runs almost like a skill player, a tight end,” Johnson Central Coach Jim Matney told the Herald-Leader last summer. “I think what makes Grant special and separates him from a lot of linemen is his ability to run and move.”

Bingham is the fourth player to commit as part of UK’s 2022 class, joining Longmire, Jeremiah Caldwell (a four-star athlete from Michigan) and Andre Stewart (a three-star defensive back from Georgia).