Four-star Tennessee twins could kick off a ‘fun weekend’ for Kentucky football

Twin brothers Keaten Wade (left) and Destin Wade are among the top 300 recruits ranked in the country. Twitter (@KeatenWade)

A couple of twin brothers in Tennessee could be the latest additions to a Kentucky recruiting class that head coach Mark Stoops in recent weeks has said could be one of the best his staff has put together.

Destin Wade and Keaten Wade are announcing their college destinations during a ceremony at Summitt High School in Spring Hill, Tenn., at 5 p.m. EDT Friday. They’re expected to announce the same commitment from a top-four list consisting of Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisville and Virginia.

Tennessee originally was nixed from the brothers’ lists of options in early February but got back into the mix a little while after its hire of new head coach Josh Heupel. The Volunteers may still be runners-up, however; 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong is among the majority of analysts who predict they’ll choose Kentucky.

“This could be a fun weekend for Mark Stoops and company,” Wiltfong said during an episode of a weekly video series he records for the site.

The Wade twins’ announcement precedes that of star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin, for whom Kentucky is also considered the leader. All three are ranked as four-star recruits by at least one service and are ranked among ESPN’s top 300 high school football players in the class of 2022.

Goodwin is the most sought-after prospect of the three. The 6-foot-7, 300-pound lineman, who got an offer from UK while he was still in middle school, is choosing from the Wildcats, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Michigan State. Both 247Sports and Rivals consider him to be the No. 54 recruit in the country, regardless of position, and tab him as a top-10 player at offensive tackle.

Keaten Wade — 6-foot-5, 225 pounds — is regarded as a top-20 outside linebacker in the class and as a top-200 prospect by all three services.

Destin Wade (6-3, 205) plays quarterback at Summitt but is rated as an “athlete” at the next level. Rivals rates him as a four-star player while 247Sports tabs him as a three-star prospect in its ranking. ESPN ranks Destin as the No. 280 player in the country.

Both Wade brothers are considered top-15 players in Tennessee, from which a current Kentucky starter (offensive tackle Darian Kinnard) and a projected 2021 reserve (lineman Tre’Vonn Rybka) hail. Adrian Huey, a defensive back who signed with Kentucky as part of the 2021 class, is also from Tennessee.