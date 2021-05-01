UK Football

Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic, last race before Kentucky Derby, ends in dead heat

The Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic, the final race prior to this year’s Kentucky Derby, ended in a dead heat between winners Saturday at Churchill Downs.

The outcome between frontrunners Colonel Liam and Domestic Spending was ruled too close to call, resulting in both horses being named the winner of the $1 million graded stakes race. Smooth Like Strait showed.

A straight win bet for Domestic Spending paid more than Colonel Liam, a 3-1 morning-line favorite. Domestic Spending, 4-1 in the morning line, paid $5.20 on a $2 win bet while Liam returned $2.80.

Typically with dead heats, the win and place pools are combined then split into two pools that are paid out to anyone holding tickets with either bet. A place bet on Colonel Liam paid $3.40 while Domestic Spending paid $5.40 to place.

An exacta bet for a dead heat counts the two “winners.” A $2 exacta with Domestic Spending as the winner paid slightly more on Saturday, $17.40 to $12. The same was true of a $0.50 trifecta wager ($23.50 to $15.85).

Profile Image of Josh Moore
Josh Moore
Josh Moore covers the University of Kentucky football team and is in his sixth year reporting for the Lexington Herald-Leader, where he’s been employed since 2009. Moore, a Martin County native, graduated from UK with a B.A. in Integrated Strategic Communication and English in 2013. He’s a huge fan of the NBA, Power Rangers and country music. Support my work with a digital subscription
