UK Football
Final statistics from Kentucky football’s 35-28 win over Missouri
READ MORE
Game day: Kentucky 35, Missouri 28
Click below for more of the Herald-Leader’s and Kentucky.com’s coverage of Saturday night’s Kentucky-Missouri football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.
Expand All
Five things you need to know from Kentucky football’s 35-28 win over Missouri
Kentucky overcame Missouri in the SEC spotlight. How will the nation respond?
Final statistics from Kentucky football’s 35-28 win over Missouri
First Scouting Report: UK football takes on Chattanooga next
SEC football final: Kentucky 35, Missouri 28
The University of Kentucky football team defeated Missouri 35-28 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday night.
The Wildcats are now 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the Southeastern Conference. Missouri is 1-1 and 0-1. Kentucky returns to action Saturday, Sept. 18 when it hosts non-conference opponent Chattanooga at noon.
Click here to view a complete statistics report from Saturday’s game vs. Missouri.
Click here to view the SEC standings.
Click here to view Kentucky’s schedule.
Next game
Chattanooga at Kentucky
When: Sept. 18, Noon
TV: ESPN Plus
Records: Kentucky 2-0; Chattanooga 1-1
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Series: First meeting
Comments