Sidelines with John Clay

Live updates from Kentucky-Missouri college football

Live updates from Kentucky football’s SEC opener against the Missouri Tigers at Kroger Field.

Date: Sept. 11, 2021.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network with Tyler Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang.

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel.

Records: Kentucky 1-0; Missouri 1-0.

Last game: Kentucky defeated Louisiana Monroe 45-10; Missouri defeated Central Michigan 34-24.

Coaches: Kentucky-Mark Stoops (50-50); Missouri-Eli Drinkwitz (6-5 at ULM/18-6 overall).

Series: Kentucky leads 7-4.

Last meeting: Missouri 20, Kentucky 10 in Columbia on Oct. 24, 2020.

Pre-game links:

Can Cats overpower Missouri in SEC opener?

John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Missouri football preview

Five things to know about the Missouri Tigers

One-click guide to Kentucky’s showdown with Missouri

UK vs. Missouri is bigger than one game

There will be some NFL-style scheming on Saturday night

