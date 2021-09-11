Sidelines with John Clay
Live updates from Kentucky-Missouri college football
Live updates from Kentucky football’s SEC opener against the Missouri Tigers at Kroger Field.
Date: Sept. 11, 2021.
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
TV: SEC Network with Tyler Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang.
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel.
Records: Kentucky 1-0; Missouri 1-0.
Last game: Kentucky defeated Louisiana Monroe 45-10; Missouri defeated Central Michigan 34-24.
Coaches: Kentucky-Mark Stoops (50-50); Missouri-Eli Drinkwitz (6-5 at ULM/18-6 overall).
Series: Kentucky leads 7-4.
Last meeting: Missouri 20, Kentucky 10 in Columbia on Oct. 24, 2020.
