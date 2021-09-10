Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

Frankfort and Sayre play in the Mingua Beef Jerky Bowl at Bourbon County High School in Paris, Ky., on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Week 4 of Kentucky’s high school football season continues Friday night.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

Friday, digital sports writer Jared Peck (@HLpreps) and photographer Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto) will cover the Lexington Christian’s visit to Christian Academy-Louisville which kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Roundup

Peck and Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state. Please report your scores and details by emailing them to jpeck@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Friday’s live audio/video links

(All times local to site) *Subscription required. **Pay per view

LEXINGTON

Lexington Christian at Christian Academy-Louisville, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network) (WJMM-FM 99.1)

Scott County at Bryan Station, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Frederick Douglass at Paul Laurence Dunbar, 6:30 p.m. (Glicod.com) (KHSAA.tv*) (WWRW-FM 96.1) (WTVQ 36.2, check cable listings)

Henry Clay at Eastern, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Lafayette at Madison Southern, 7:30 p.m. (WBONTV.com)

Lexington Catholic at Pleasure Ridge Park, 7:30 p.m. (Glicod.com) (KHSAA.tv*)

CENTRAL KENTUCKY

Breckinridge County at Anderson County, 7:00 p.m. (mypassportradio.com) (KHSAA.tv*)

Frankfort at Doss, 7:00 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Ballard at Franklin County, 7:30 p.m. (Frankfort Plant Board Facebook)

East Jessamine at Great Crossing, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Boyle County at Henderson County, 7:30 p.m. (Hometown News/Sports) (WSON Radio YouTube)

Paris at Ludlow, 7:00 p.m. (LHS Panthers live stream)

South Laurel at Madison Central, 7:30 p.m. (WBONTV.com)

Western at Mercer County, 7:30 p.m. (WHBN-AM 1420)

Clark County at Montgomery County, 7:30 p.m. (WWKY-FM 102.9) (KHSAA.tv*)

Bath County at Western Hills, 7:30 p.m. (mypassportradio.com)

STATEWIDE

Clinton County at Adair County, 7:00 p.m. (935WAIN.com)

Highlands at Archbishop McNicholas (Cincinnati), OH, 7:00 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Lincoln County at Bell County, 7:30 p.m. (WPBK-FM, 102.9)

Magoffin County at Bellevue, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S5)

Washington County at Bethlehem, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Holy Cross (Covington) at Bishop Brossart, 7:00 p.m. (Brossart audio) (KHSAA.tv*)

Lloyd Memorial at Boone County, 7:00 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Hopkinsville at Bowling Green, 7:00 p.m. (facebook.com/D93Rocks) (WDNS-FM 93.3)

Greenup County at Boyd County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, SC)

Trimble County at Bracken County, 7:30 p.m. (Bracken County Sports Network)

Perry County Central at Breathitt County, 7:30 p.m. (Bluegrass Sports Nation)

North Bullitt at Bullitt Central, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Graves County at Bullitt East, 7:30 p.m. (WestKentuckyStar.com) (KHSAA.tv*)

Fern Creek at Butler, 7:00 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Marshall County at Calloway County, 7:00 p.m. (WBZB-FM 104.5) (KHSAA.tv*)

Hart County at Campbellsville, 8:00 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Belfry at Central, 7:30 p.m. (WDHR-FM 93.1) (KHSAA.tv*)

Madisonville-North Hopkins at Christian County, 7:00 p.m. (WHOP-FM 98.7)

Spencer County at Collins, 7:30 p.m. (ghp-sports.com)

Dixie Heights at Covington Catholic, 7:00 p.m. (Colonel Athletic Network audio free/video*)

Caldwell County at Crittenden County, 7:00 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Estill County at Dayton, 7:30 p.m. (WIRV-AM 1500)

West Carter at East Carter, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, NC)

Hancock County at Edmonson County, 7:00 p.m. (Edmonsonvoice.com)

Shelby County at Fairdale, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Daviess County at Floyd Central (IN), 8 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Carroll County at Grant County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Butler County at Grayson County, 7:00 p.m.(K105Mix YouTube)

Taylor County at Green County, 7:00 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Phelps at Hurley, VA, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Central Hardin at John Hardin, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Jeffersontown at Kentucky Country Day, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Franklin-Simpson at Logan County, 7:00 p.m. (WFKN-AM 1220)

McCracken County at Mayfield, 7:00 p.m. (995thefanpaducah.com) (mywymc.com)

South Oldham at North Oldham, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network) (Glicod.com)

Owensboro Catholic at Owensboro, 7:00 p.m. (OwensboroRadio.com) (Owensboro Catholic Sports Mixlr) (KHSAA.tv*)

Powell County at Prestonsburg, 7:30 p.m. (Powell County Sports Network)

Corbin at Pulaski County, 7:30 p.m. (WYMT Game of the Week video)

LaRue County at Rockcastle County, 7:30 p.m. (wrvk1460.com) (team1prep.com/ky**)

Fleming County at Rowan County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

North Laurel at Shelby Valley, 7:30 p.m. (Mountain-TopLive.com video*)

Beechwood at Simon Kenton, 7:00 p.m. (Beechwood Sports Radio) (Simon Kenton Football Sideliners YouTube)

Paintsville at Somerset, 7:30 p.m. (WKLW-FM 94.7) (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Gibson Southern (Fort Branch), IN at South Warren, 7:00 p.m. (facebook.com/Talk104WKCT) (talk104fm.com)

Hopkins County Central at Todd County Central, 7:00 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

La Salle (Cincinnati), OH at Trinity (Louisville), 7:30 p.m. (WGTK-AM 970) (KHSAA.tv*)

Murray at Union County, 7:30 p.m. (froggy103.com) (WMSK-FM 101.3) (WMSK Facebook)

DuPont Manual at Valley, 7:00 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Seneca at Waggener, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Greenwood at Warren Central, 7:00 p.m. (PrepSpin.com)

Saturday’s live audio/video links

Cahokia, IL at Johnson Central, 1 p.m. (WSIP-FM 98.9)

(Know of another game available online? Email: jpeck@herald-leader.com)

Kentucky.com Players of the Week

Congratulations to this week’s Kentucky.com Offensive Player of the Week Kaylor Decker of Grayson County and Defensive Player of the Week Wyatt Sanford of Mercer County. Each Friday afternoon, winners of our fan polls will be mentioned here and announced on Twitter (@HLpreps). Be sure to vote for your favorite player when the polls come out each Tuesday.

