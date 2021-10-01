Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

Frederick Douglass high school football takes on Bryan Station on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Bryan Station High School in Lexington, Kentucky. Photo by Jordan Prather.

Week 7 of Kentucky’s high school football season continues Friday night.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

Digital sports writer Jared Peck ( @HLpreps ) and photographer Alex Slitz ( @sigh_las ) will cover The Battle of the Birds: Great Crossing at Scott County.

) and photographer Alex Slitz ( ) will cover The Battle of the Birds: Great Crossing at Scott County. Sports writer Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) and photographer Ryan Hermens (@ryanhermens) will travel to Paintsville where Clay County visits Johnson Central in the first game to be played since the passing of Golden Eagles Coach Jim Matney.





Roundup

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Peck and Drummond will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state. Please report your scores and details by emailing them to jpeck@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Friday’s live audio/video links

(All times local to site) *Subscription required. **Pay per view

LEXINGTON

Henry Clay at Bryan Station, 6:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (WWRW-FM 96.1) (WTVQ 36.2, check cable listings)

Lafayette at George Rogers Clark, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

CENTRAL KENTUCKY

Bullitt East at Danville, 7:30 p.m. (WHIR-AM 1230)

Madison Southern at East Jessamine, 7:30 p.m. (Glicod.com), (PrepSpin via WKYT.com).

North Oldham at Franklin County, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network) (Frankfort Plant Board Facebook)

Great Crossing at Scott County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Pikeville at Madison Central, 7:30 p.m. (WBONTV.com)

Western Hills at Mercer County, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 104.9) (WHBN-AM 1420)

West Jessamine at Woodford County, 7:30 p.m. (Glicod.com)

STATEWIDE

Glasgow at Adair County, 7 p.m. (WCLU-FM 101.3) (935WAIN.com)

South Oldham at Atherton, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Rockcastle County at Bell County, 7:30 p.m. (wrvk1460.com) (thebig1063.com)

Nicholas County at Bishop Brossart, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Morgan County at Breathitt County, 7:30 p.m. (Bluegrass Sports Nation) (WLGC-FM 105.7, S6)

Mayfield at Caldwell County, 7 p.m. (mywymc.com)

Edmonson County at Clinton County, 7 p.m. (Edmonsonvoice.com)

Simon Kenton at Corbin, 7:30 p.m. (WCTT-FM 107.3)

Boone County at Covington Catholic, 7 p.m. (Colonel Athletic Network audio free/video*)

Bethlehem at Crittenden County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Beechwood at Dixie Heights, 7 p.m. (Beechwood Sports Radio)

East Carter at Estill County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Caverna at Fairview, 7 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S3)

DeSales at Fern Creek, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Powell County at Fleming County, 7:30 p.m. (Powell County Sports Network)

McCreary Central at Garrard County, 7:30 p.m. (WRNZ-FM 105)

Ohio County at Graves County, 7 p.m. (WestKentuckyStar.com)

Christian County at Greenwood, 7 p.m. (WHOP-FM 98.7)

Somerset at Hazard, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Christian Academy-Louisville at Henry County, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Conner at Highlands, 7 p.m. (HHSFilmAndBroadcast)

Shawnee at Holy Cross (Louisville), 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Anderson County at Jeffersontown, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 101.7)

Lincoln County, vs. John Hardin, 7:30 p.m. (WPBK-FM, 102.9)

Clay County at Johnson Central, 7:30 p.m. (WSIP-FM 98.9) (team1prep.com/ky/)**

Boyd County at Lawrence County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, SC)

Hopkins County Central at Logan County, 7 p.m. (WRUS-AM 610)

Mason County at Ludlow, 7 p.m. (LHS Panthers live stream)

Hopkinsville at Madisonville, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Daviess County at McCracken County, 7 p.m. (995thefanpaducah.com) (McCracken County High School Media Team video)

Allen County-Scottsville at McLean County, 7 p.m. (WVLE-FM 99.3)

Lloyd Memorial at Montgomery County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Fort Campbell at Murray, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Seneca at North Bullitt, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Meade County at North Hardin, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Perry County Central at Paintsville, 7:30 p.m. (WKLW-FM 94.7) (Paintsville Media YouTube)

South Laurel at Pulaski County, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Lincoln County (Hamlin), WV at Raceland, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, NC)

Holmes at Rowan County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Franklin-Simpson at Russell County, 7 p.m. (WFKN-AM 1220)

St. Xavier at Ryle, 7:30 p.m. (859SportsRadio.com)

Bowling Green at South Warren, 7 p.m. (facebook.com/Talk104WKCT) (talk104fm.com)

North Laurel at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Hart County at Taylor County, 8 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Owensboro Catholic at Todd County Central, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Paducah Tilghman at Trigg County, 7 p.m. (WestKentuckyStar.com)

Washington County at Trimble County, 7:30 p.m. (facebook.com/gnglivefree)

Casey County at Wayne County, 7:30 p.m. (WFLW-FM 91.7)

(Know of another game available online? Email: jpeck@herald-leader.com)

Kentucky.com Players of the Week

Congratulations to this week’s Kentucky.com Offensive Player of the Week Dawson Woolum of Bell County and Defensive Player of the Week Keaton Day of Letcher County Central. Each Friday afternoon, winners of our fan polls will be mentioned here and announced on Twitter (@HLpreps). Be sure to vote for your favorite player when the polls come out each Tuesday.

Twitter stream