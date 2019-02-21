High School Basketball

Eight players quit and the coach resigned midseason. Now they’re district champs.

By Josh Moore

February 21, 2019 11:33 PM

Eight students at Floyd Central High School in Langley, Kentucky, left the boys’ basketball team following an investigation into head coach Kevin Spurlock in December. From left: Hayden Hall, 16; Payton Tackett, 17; Sebastian Tackett, 18; Brady Conn, 18; Marcus Thacker, 16; Dalton Boyd, 16; Brady Jones, 16; and Bryce Thacker, 14.
A turbulent season for the Floyd Central boys’ basketball team took an uplifting turn this week.

The Jaguars earlier this week in the 58th District tournament knocked off top-seeded Lawrence County, the tournament host, 56-54 to secure their second straight trip to the 15th Region tournament. On Thursday night they repeated as district champion after Prestonsburg, the No. 2 seed, 44-41.

It might be the most unlikely Cinderella story in the state, and not just because Lawrence County was the district’s fourth-seeded team and its third-best team according to the Cantrall Ratings.

In December, eight of Floyd Central’s players left the program in response to the school district’s handling of abuse allegations against then-head coach Kevin Spurlock. Spurlock, who’d been head coach since the school opened in the 2017-18 school year, was issued a three-game suspension but on Jan. 4 resigned voluntarily from the boys’ coaching job.

Floyd Central from Dec. 14 to Feb. 1 lost 16 straight games, and only won four regular-season games all season — two before Spurlock’s resignation and two afterward, when Shawn Hager — the school’s baseball and football coach — took the reins.

Several of the players who quit returned to the team and five of them — Dalton, Brady Conn, Hayden Hall, Brady Jones and Marcus Thacker — are on Floyd Central’s postseason roster. Conn, last season’s leading scorer as a junior, had 29 points and 16 rebounds in the upset of Lawrence County.

The Jaguars will take a three-game win streak into the 15th Region tournament; they won their final regular season game, too, 63-50 at Belfry on Feb. 14.

