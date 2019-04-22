Meet the 2019 Kentucky All-Star seniors who will battle Indiana in June

Photo slideshow: Trinity defeats Scott County to claim state title Trinity beat Scott County 50-40 to claim the state title in the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet Sixteen championship Sunday at Rupp Arena. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Trinity beat Scott County 50-40 to claim the state title in the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet Sixteen championship Sunday at Rupp Arena.

The Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches released the 2019 Kentucky All-Star senior rosters Sunday following tryouts held in Hardin County on Saturday.

Mr. Basketball winner Dontaie Allen (Pendleton County) and Miss Basketball winner Savannah Wheeler (Boyd County) were automatic selections to the team and did not have to try out by virtue of those respective honors. Wheeler, a Marshall signee, will play but Allen, who’s signed with the University of Kentucky, won’t be able to play due to continued recovery from a knee injury suffered in December.

Lincoln County’s Emma King, who’s also signed with UK, and Kaitlynn Wilks made the girls’ roster along with Scott County star Maaliya Owens, a Tennessee Tech signee, and Clark County’s Hayley Harrison, who’s headed to Tennessee-Martin.

Madison Central star and Western Kentucky signee Isaiah Cozart, the state’s career leader in blocked shots and this year’s Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year, was named to the boys’ roster, as was Clark County’s Jordan Graham and Sweet Sixteen MVP David Johnson, a Louisville signee.

The first game of the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star series will be played at Bellarmine University in Louisville on June 7 with the second leg to follow at Bankers Like Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on June 8.

Here are the complete rosters:

2019 Kentucky Boys’ All-Stars

Dontaie Allen, Pendleton County (Mr. Basketball); Blake Butler, Jeffersontown; Isaiah Cozart, Madison Central; Jordan Graham, Clark County; Jackson Harlan, Clinton County; David Johnson, Trinity; Reid Jolly, Campbell County; J.J. Kalakon, Waggener; Dieonte Miles, Walton-Verona; Max Reyes, Casey County; Jamarrion Sharp, Hopkinsville; Trevon Smith, Taylor County; KyKy Tandy, University Heights Academy.

2019 Kentucky Girls’ All-Stars

Savannah Wheeler, Boyd County (Miss Basketball); Cameron Browning, Male; Ashlee Harris, Sacred Heart; Jada Higgins, Knott County Central; Hayley Harrison, Clark County; Joelle Johnson, Male; Mackenzie Keelin, Owensboro Catholic; Emma King, Lincoln County; Maaliya Owens, Scott County; Emma Ralph, Bullitt East; Lauren Schwartz, Ryle; Kaitlynn Wilks, Lincoln County.