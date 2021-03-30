How to follow the 2021 Kentucky Boys’ Sweet 16 basketball state tournament

The Trinity Shamrocks won the most recent Boys’ Sweet 16 in Rupp Arena in 2019. Last year’s tournament was canceled because of COVID-19. Ballard knocked out Trinity in the 7th Region semifinals this year, assuring a new champion will be crowned Saturday night. aslitz@herald-leader.com







The 2021 KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 presented by UK HealthCare Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine basketball state tournament gets underway Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

This guide will help you stay on top of the action for the duration of the tournament. Below you’ll find schedules, broadcast links, rosters, stats, details about the Herald-Leader’s coverage plans and a whole lot more.

2021 TOURNAMENT BRACKET

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Game 1, 11 a.m.: Knott County Central (18-7) vs. Elizabethtown (19-2) | Live stats | Recap to come

Game 2, 2 p.m.: Bowling Green (23-2) vs. University Heights (15-9) | Live stats | Recap to come

Game 3, 5 p.m.: Madison Central (21-9) vs. Ballard (19-2) | Live stats | Recap to come

Game 4, 8 p.m.: George Rogers Clark (19-4) vs. Oldham County (14-4) | Live stats | Recap to come

TOURNAMENT ROSTERS

Click here for the KHSAA rosters for all 16 teams.

TEAM STATISTICS

Click here for the KHSAA statistics for all 16 teams.

OUR LIVE COVERAGE

Jared Peck (@HLpreps on Twitter), Josh Moore (@JoshMooreHL on Twitter) and Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh on Twitter) will be providing updates, highlights, analysis and more from Rupp Arena throughout the tournament.

PREVIEW: A glance at every team and predictions for who could win it all

PREVIEW: Sixteen facts to get you ready for the 2020 Boys’ Sweet 16

FEATURE: Madison Central gets taste of glory players remember from Indians’ last trip to Rupp

COMMENTARY: For Madison Central’s Allen Feldhaus Jr., return to Sweet 16 is missing someone vital

PODCAST: The Herald-Leader’s John Clay and Jared Peck preview the tournament

VIDEO BROADCASTS

There are two options to watch the video stream of this week’s games:

Subscription service: Video coverage of every Boys’ Sweet 16 game will be available through KHSAA.tv as part of the NFHS Network, which requires a subscription. The NFHS Network currently offers two subscription options — a monthly pass for $10.99 that will renew automatically, but can be canceled anytime and a $69.99 annual subscription that will renew automatically until canceled. A subscription also grants users access to games aired by the NFHS Network from other states. Click here to purchase an NFHS Network subscription. The pass would also grant you access to watch every game of the Girls’ Sweet 16, which is next week.

Pay per view: PrepSpin.com will also be offering HD streaming of individual games at a cost of $13.95 per game on its streaming website go.prepspin.com and its app, available in most app stores, including Roku, FireTV and AppleTV.

AUDIO BROADCASTS

Radio: List of Boys’ Sweet 16 radio affiliates.

Streaming audio: Audio coverage of every Boys’ Sweet 16 game also will be provided freely by the KHSAA through mixlr.com/khsaa/events/. The Mixlr app is available in most app stores.

LIVE STATS

Live statistical updates of every Boys’ Sweet Sixteen game will be provided freely by the KHSAA through Stat Broadcast.

MORE INFO

Here are some helpful links provided by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association:

Purchase tickets: Single games

Rupp Arena fan entry procedures and clear bag policy

Rupp Arena parking diagram

Official tournament program (includes complete rosters and team photos)

Rupp Arena seating chart under COVID-19 25 percent capacity restrictions

List of KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen state champions and tournament scores

List of KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen state tournament records

THE WEEK AHEAD

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Game 5, 11 a.m.: Muhlenberg County (19-1) vs. Highlands (26-4) | Live stats | Recap to come

Game 6, 2 p.m.: Bullitt East (15-8) vs. McCracken County (22-6) | Live stats | Recap to come

Game 7, 5 p.m.: Boyle County (21-4) vs. Paintsville (15-8) | Live stats | Recap to come

Game 8, 8 p.m.: Knox Central (18-5) vs. Ashland Blazer (20-4) | Live stats | Recap to come

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Game 9, 11 a.m.: Quarterfinals | Live stats | Recap to come

Game 10, 2 p.m.: Quarterfinals | Live stats | Recap to come

Game 11, 5 p.m.: Quarterfinals | Live stats | Recap to come

Game 12, 8 p.m.: Quarterfinals | Live stats | Recap to come

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Game 13, 11 a.m.: Semifinals | Live stats | Recap to come

Game 14, 2 p.m.: Semifinals | Live stats | Recap to come

Game 15, 8 p.m.: Championship | Live stats | Recap to come