High School Basketball
How to follow the 2021 Kentucky Boys’ Sweet 16 basketball state tournament
The 2021 KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 presented by UK HealthCare Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine basketball state tournament gets underway Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
This guide will help you stay on top of the action for the duration of the tournament. Below you’ll find schedules, broadcast links, rosters, stats, details about the Herald-Leader’s coverage plans and a whole lot more.
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Game 1, 11 a.m.: Knott County Central (18-7) vs. Elizabethtown (19-2) | Live stats | Recap to come
Game 2, 2 p.m.: Bowling Green (23-2) vs. University Heights (15-9) | Live stats | Recap to come
Game 3, 5 p.m.: Madison Central (21-9) vs. Ballard (19-2) | Live stats | Recap to come
Game 4, 8 p.m.: George Rogers Clark (19-4) vs. Oldham County (14-4) | Live stats | Recap to come
TOURNAMENT ROSTERS
Click here for the KHSAA rosters for all 16 teams.
TEAM STATISTICS
Click here for the KHSAA statistics for all 16 teams.
OUR LIVE COVERAGE
Jared Peck (@HLpreps on Twitter), Josh Moore (@JoshMooreHL on Twitter) and Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh on Twitter) will be providing updates, highlights, analysis and more from Rupp Arena throughout the tournament.
PREVIEW: A glance at every team and predictions for who could win it all
PREVIEW: Sixteen facts to get you ready for the 2020 Boys’ Sweet 16
FEATURE: Madison Central gets taste of glory players remember from Indians’ last trip to Rupp
COMMENTARY: For Madison Central’s Allen Feldhaus Jr., return to Sweet 16 is missing someone vital
PODCAST: The Herald-Leader’s John Clay and Jared Peck preview the tournament
VIDEO BROADCASTS
There are two options to watch the video stream of this week’s games:
Subscription service: Video coverage of every Boys’ Sweet 16 game will be available through KHSAA.tv as part of the NFHS Network, which requires a subscription. The NFHS Network currently offers two subscription options — a monthly pass for $10.99 that will renew automatically, but can be canceled anytime and a $69.99 annual subscription that will renew automatically until canceled. A subscription also grants users access to games aired by the NFHS Network from other states. Click here to purchase an NFHS Network subscription. The pass would also grant you access to watch every game of the Girls’ Sweet 16, which is next week.
Pay per view: PrepSpin.com will also be offering HD streaming of individual games at a cost of $13.95 per game on its streaming website go.prepspin.com and its app, available in most app stores, including Roku, FireTV and AppleTV.
AUDIO BROADCASTS
Radio: List of Boys’ Sweet 16 radio affiliates.
Streaming audio: Audio coverage of every Boys’ Sweet 16 game also will be provided freely by the KHSAA through mixlr.com/khsaa/events/. The Mixlr app is available in most app stores.
LIVE STATS
Live statistical updates of every Boys’ Sweet Sixteen game will be provided freely by the KHSAA through Stat Broadcast.
MORE INFO
Here are some helpful links provided by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association:
Purchase tickets: Single games
Rupp Arena fan entry procedures and clear bag policy
Official tournament program (includes complete rosters and team photos)
Rupp Arena seating chart under COVID-19 25 percent capacity restrictions
List of KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen state champions and tournament scores
List of KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen state tournament records
THE WEEK AHEAD
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Game 5, 11 a.m.: Muhlenberg County (19-1) vs. Highlands (26-4) | Live stats | Recap to come
Game 6, 2 p.m.: Bullitt East (15-8) vs. McCracken County (22-6) | Live stats | Recap to come
Game 7, 5 p.m.: Boyle County (21-4) vs. Paintsville (15-8) | Live stats | Recap to come
Game 8, 8 p.m.: Knox Central (18-5) vs. Ashland Blazer (20-4) | Live stats | Recap to come
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Game 9, 11 a.m.: Quarterfinals | Live stats | Recap to come
Game 10, 2 p.m.: Quarterfinals | Live stats | Recap to come
Game 11, 5 p.m.: Quarterfinals | Live stats | Recap to come
Game 12, 8 p.m.: Quarterfinals | Live stats | Recap to come
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Game 13, 11 a.m.: Semifinals | Live stats | Recap to come
Game 14, 2 p.m.: Semifinals | Live stats | Recap to come
Game 15, 8 p.m.: Championship | Live stats | Recap to come
