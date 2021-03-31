2021 Boys’ Sweet 16 Day 1: Live updates from Rupp Arena

Jerone Martin (11) and Clark County face Oldham County in the nightcap on the opening day of the Boys’ Sweet 16 on Wednesday. aslitz@herald-leader.com

The 2021 KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 presented by UK HealthCare Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine begins Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Here’s a quick reference and Twitter feed to keep up with Wednesday’s action.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Game 1, 11 a.m.: Knott County Central (18-7) vs. Elizabethtown (19-2) | Live stats | Recap to come

Game 2, 2 p.m.: Bowling Green (23-2) vs. University Heights (15-9) | Live stats | Recap to come

Game 3, 5 p.m.: Madison Central (21-9) vs. Ballard (19-2) | Live stats | Recap to come

Game 4, 8 p.m.: George Rogers Clark (19-4) vs. Oldham County (14-4) | Live stats | Recap to come

PREVIEW: A glance at every team and predictions for who could win it all

PREVIEW: Sixteen facts to get you ready for the 2020 Boys’ Sweet 16

FEATURE: Madison Central gets taste of glory players remember from Indians’ last trip to Rupp

COMMENTARY: For Madison Central’s Allen Feldhaus Jr., return to Sweet 16 is missing someone vital

PODCAST: The Herald-Leader’s John Clay and Jared Peck preview the tournament

2021 TOURNAMENT BRACKET