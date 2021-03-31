High School Basketball

2021 Boys’ Sweet 16 Day 1: Live updates from Rupp Arena

Jerone Martin (11) and Clark County face Oldham County in the nightcap on the opening day of the Boys’ Sweet 16 on Wednesday.
Jerone Martin (11) and Clark County face Oldham County in the nightcap on the opening day of the Boys’ Sweet 16 on Wednesday. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

The 2021 KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 presented by UK HealthCare Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine begins Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Here’s a quick reference and Twitter feed to keep up with Wednesday’s action.

COMPLETE GUIDE: Click here for full details on how to watch, listen, follow and attend the Boys’ Sweet 16.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Game 1, 11 a.m.: Knott County Central (18-7) vs. Elizabethtown (19-2) | Live stats | Recap to come

Game 2, 2 p.m.: Bowling Green (23-2) vs. University Heights (15-9) | Live stats | Recap to come

Game 3, 5 p.m.: Madison Central (21-9) vs. Ballard (19-2) | Live stats | Recap to come

Game 4, 8 p.m.: George Rogers Clark (19-4) vs. Oldham County (14-4) | Live stats | Recap to come

PREVIEW: A glance at every team and predictions for who could win it all

PREVIEW: Sixteen facts to get you ready for the 2020 Boys’ Sweet 16

FEATURE: Madison Central gets taste of glory players remember from Indians’ last trip to Rupp

COMMENTARY: For Madison Central’s Allen Feldhaus Jr., return to Sweet 16 is missing someone vital

PODCAST: The Herald-Leader’s John Clay and Jared Peck preview the tournament

2021 TOURNAMENT BRACKET

