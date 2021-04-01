High School Basketball
2021 Boys’ Sweet 16 Day 2: Live updates from Rupp Arena
The 2021 KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 presented by UK HealthCare Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine continues Thursday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Here’s a quick reference and Twitter feed keeping up with Thursday’s action.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Game 5, 11 a.m.: Muhlenberg County (19-1) vs. Highlands (26-4) | Live stats | Recap to come
Game 6, 2 p.m.: Bullitt East (15-8) vs. McCracken County (22-6) | Live stats | Recap to come
Game 7, 5 p.m.: Boyle County (21-4) vs. Paintsville (15-8) | Live stats | Recap to come
Game 8, 8 p.m.: Knox Central (18-5) vs. Ashland Blazer (20-4) | Live stats | Recap to come
