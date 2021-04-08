Girls’ Sweet 16: No. 1 Bethlehem survives thrilling showdown with No. 3 Bullitt East

The Bethlehem bench celebrates after the Banshees scored against Bullitt East on Thursday afternoon in Rupp Arena. The game pitted two of the tournament’s top teams against each other in the opening round. swalker@herald-leader.com

The game between No. 1 Bethlehem and No. 3 Bullitt East should have been the best first-round game of the girls’ state basketball tournament.

It did not disappoint.

Bethlehem defeated Bullitt East 70-65 in Thursday’s matchup in the Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena in a game that came down to the final seconds.

Bethlehem’s Ella Thompson had a team-high 25 points, including a Bullitt East momentum-sapping three-pointer from the right wing midway through the fourth quarter that pushed the Banshees’ edge to four. Bethlehem never led by more than six down the stretch.

A Lilly Reid three-pointer with 24.4 seconds left cut the Bullitt East deficit to 66-65. It was her first three-pointer of the game. After a pair of Bethlehem free throws, Bullitt East had a chance to tie, but another Reid three-pointer bounced off the rim and into Thompson’s hands.

“I kept telling the girls during timeouts, it was going to come down to who wanted it the most, who made the plays down the stretch,” Bethlehem Coach Jason Clark said. “We’re grateful we made the right plays when we had to.”

As sophomores, Thompson and fellow senior Amelia Hodges were the leading scorers on Bethlehem’s 2019 region champions, who also made an appearance in Rupp Arena.

Bethlehem’s Amelia Hodges (10) celebrates after the Banshees’ win. Hodges finished with nine points and five assists. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

“I wouldn’t trade any seniors or any juniors or any kid in the state for these two right here,” Clark said of Thompson and Hodges. “These two are special, especially to me. And they show it out on the court.”

The Banshees lost their 2019 first-round game. They’ve improved on the experience.

“It’s indescribable. We were here two years ago, but we were a lot more nervous back then,” Hodges said. “But now, this is our last ride, so we’re giving it our all.”

The luck of the draw pitted the 5th Region champion Banshees and the 6th Region’s Chargers in the bracket. They, along with Anderson County, comprised the three highest-ranked teams in the tournament, according to Dave Cantrall’s ratings.

Bethlehem (26-4) pushed the tempo at every opportunity, perhaps hoping to wear down Bullitt East’s Gracie Merkle, a 6-foot-6 junior who dominates action in halfcourt sets. The strategy helped stake Bethlehem to a 28-25 halftime lead capped by Thompson’s runner to beat the second quarter buzzer.

HALF. @BethlehemBansh1 28, Bullitt East 25 after @ellathompson02 hits this runner before the horn. Great game living up to the billing. Banshees faithful fired up pic.twitter.com/C3ZhKXrXME — Jared Peck (@HLpreps) April 8, 2021

The Banshees kept up the pressure in the second half and got a three-pointer from Carlie Thurmon to push their advantage to six points midway through the third quarter for a 42-36 advantage.

But Bullitt East did not go away thanks to Merkle inside and a three-pointers from Selena Granado and Lexi Starr. Starr’s straight away shot from the top of the key tied the game at 46 to end the third period.

Merkle led all scorers with 27 points and had 18 rebounds, including nine on the offensive glass. Bullitt East went to Merkle repeatedly in the paint in the fourth quarter as the Chargers tried to keep pace.

2:26 left and @LadyChargersBE trading buckets but can’t get back into tie yet. @GracieMerkle doing @GracieMerkle things. Chargers down 60-58 pic.twitter.com/q1dvvHqNw1 — Jared Peck (@HLpreps) April 8, 2021

Thompson had 12 points to lead the Banshees in the first half, but Bethlehem got contributions throughout the lineup with five different players making three-pointers on 11 attempts. Bethlehem’s Carlie Thurmond chipped in 18 points and Emma Filiatreau added 11. Hodges scored nine points with five assists.

Bullitt East (22-3) led for most of the first half, however, as the Chargers defense forced turnovers and missed shots, plus three blocks from Merkle. Merkle finished with four blocks. Emma Egan added 12 points for the Chargers.

Bethlehem, who won the second of back-to-back All “A” Classic small-school state titles this season, will face Marshall County at 5 p.m. Friday for the right to advance to the Sweet 16 semifinals. Marshall County topped Pikeville 56-52 in Thursday’s morning game. Marshall County ranks as the fifth-best team in the tournament, according to Cantrall.