2021 Girls’ Sweet 16 Day 2: Live updates from Rupp Arena

Anderson County’s Sophie Smith (2) celebrates with Anderson County’s Jenna Satterly (3) during the opening round of the KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 against Southwestern at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Anderson County beat Southwestern 78-67. aslitz@herald-leader.com

The 2021 Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 takes place this week in Rupp Arena.

Here’s a quick reference and Twitter feed with live updates on Thursday’s first-round games.

COMPLETE GUIDE: Click here for full details on how to watch, listen to, follow and attend the Girls’ Sweet 16.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Game 5, 11 a.m.: Pikeville (26-5) vs. Marshall County (22-2) | Live stats | Recap to come | Slideshow to come

Game 6, 2 p.m.: Bethlehem (25-4) vs. Bullitt East (22-2) | Live stats | Recap to come | Slideshow to come

Game 7, 5 p.m.: Henderson County (19-4) vs. Apollo (16-6) | Live stats | Recap to come | Slideshow to come

Game 8, 8 p.m.: Dixie Heights (28-2) vs. Russell (19-5) | Live stats | Recap to come | Slideshow to come

OUR LIVE COVERAGE

Jared Peck (@HLpreps on Twitter), Josh Moore (@JoshMooreHL on Twitter) and Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh on Twitter) will be providing updates, highlights, analysis and more from Rupp Arena throughout the tournament. And check out photos from this week by Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto), Ryan C. Hermens (@ryanhermens) and Silas Walker (@sigh_las).

2021 TOURNAMENT BRACKET

