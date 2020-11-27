Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

The district championships round of the Kentucky high school football postseason continues Friday night.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

Digital sports writer Jared Peck ( @HLpreps ) and photographer Mark Mahan ( @MarkMahan ) head to Scott County where the Cardinals will try to knock off defending Class 5A 6th District champ Frederick Douglass at the Birds Nest in Georgetown.

) and photographer Mark Mahan ( ) head to Scott County where the Cardinals will try to knock off defending Class 5A 6th District champ Frederick Douglass at the Birds Nest in Georgetown. Sports writer Josh Moore ( @JoshMooreHL ) and photographer Alex Slitz ( @AlexSlitzPhoto ) head to Lexington Christian where the Eagles will try to topple defending Class 2A state champion Somerset for the 4th District title.

) and photographer Alex Slitz ( ) head to Lexington Christian where the Eagles will try to topple defending Class 2A state champion Somerset for the 4th District title. Photographer Michael Clubb (@MichaelClubb4) will catch the action as Paul Laurence Dunbar hosts Henry Clay for the 7th District title.

Roundup

The Herald-Leader’s Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh) will bring you a roundup of highlights, including Bryan Station’s district title game against Oldham County, and the rest of the region and the state. Please report your scores and details by emailing them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

This week’s games and streams

(Streams listed if known. All times local to the site.)

Class A

Nicholas County at Bishop Brossart, 6 p.m. (BMustangs.com)

Russellville at Crittenden County, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*)

Eminence at Kentucky Country Day, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*)

Newport Central Catholic vs. Ludlow, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*)

Hazard at Pikeville, 7 p.m. (Pikeville feed WPKE-FM 98.1) (Mountain-TopLive.com video*)

Paintsville at Raceland, 7:30 p.m. (Raceland feed, WLGC-FM 105.7, NC) (Paintsville feed WKLW-FM 94.7)

Pineville at Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Bethlehem at Holy Cross (Louisville), 6 p.m. Saturday (KHSAA.tv video*)

Class 2A

Lloyd Memorial at Beechwood, 7 p.m. (Beechwood Sports Radio)

Leslie County at Breathitt County, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*) (Bluegrass Sports Nation video)

Metcalfe County at Edmonson County, 7 p.m. (Edmonsonvoice.com) (KHSAA.tv video*)

Owensboro Catholic at Hancock County, 7 p.m. (Owensboro Catholic Sports Mixlr)

Somerset at Lexington Christian, 7 p.m. (WJMM-FM 99.1) (Lake Cumberland Sports) (PrepSpin.com video) (LCA Sports video)

Carroll County at Walton-Verona, 7:30 p.m.

Mayfield vs. Murray, 7 p.m. (Mayfield feed, mywymc.com)

Shelby Valley at West Carter, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*)

Class 3A

Russell at Ashland Blazer, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S4)

Bardstown at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*)

Pendleton County at Fleming County, 7:30 p.m.

Christian Academy-Louisville at Mercer County, 7:30 p.m. (Mercer feed, WHBN-AM 1420) (HypedUpTV video*)

Bell County at Rockcastle County, 7 p.m.

Glasgow at Taylor County, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*) (WCLU-FM 101.3)

Paducah Tilghman at Union County, 7 p.m. (WestKentuckyStar.com)

Class 4A

Warren East at Allen County-Scottsville, 7 p.m. (WVLE-FM 99.3)

Lexington Catholic at Boyle County, 7:30 p.m. (Hometown News/Sports)

Franklin County at Central, 7 p.m. (Glicod.com)

Knox Central at Corbin, 7:30 p.m. (WCTT-FM 107.3)

Spencer County at John Hardin, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*)

Letcher County Central at Johnson Central, 7:30 p.m. (Johnson Central feed WSIP-FM 98.9)

Hopkinsville at Logan County, 7 p.m. (WHOP-AM 1230), (WRUS-AM 610)

Boyd County at Rowan County, 7 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, SC)

Class 5A

Highlands at Covington Catholic, 7 p.m. (Colonel Athletic Network audio free/video*)

Bullitt Central at Fairdale, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*)

Woodford County at Madison Southern, 7:30 p.m. (WBONTV.com video) (Woodford feed, DD Sports Mixlr)

South Oldham at North Bullitt, 7 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network video) (Glicod.com)

Graves County at Owensboro, 7 p.m. (WestKentuckyStar.com) (OwensboroRadio.com) (KHSAA.tv video*)

Southwestern at Pulaski County, 7 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports) (WYMT Game of the Week)

Frederick Douglass at Scott County, 7 p.m. (Georgetown News-Graphic), (Glicod.com), (KHSAA.tv video*)

Bowling Green at South Warren, 7 p.m. (WKCT-AM 930)

Class 6A

Oldham County at Bryan Station, 7 p.m. (WLXG-AM 1300), (Glicod.com), (Pegasus Sports Network video), (KHSAA.tv video*)

St. Xavier at Manual, 7 p.m. (ManualFootball.com)

Bullitt East at Male, 7 p.m. (Glicod.com)

Meade County at North Hardin, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*)

Henry Clay at Paul Laurence Dunbar, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*)

Dixie Heights at Ryle, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*) (859 Sports Radio video)

Eastern at Trinity (Louisville), 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*)

*Subscription or fee required

(Know of another game available online? Email: jpeck@herald-leader.com)

Pigskin coverage

