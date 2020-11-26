How Kentucky and No. 6 Florida match up — with a game prediction

How the Kentucky Wildcats (3-5 SEC) and No. 6 Florida Gators (6-1 SEC) match up at each position — with a game prediction:

Quarterbacks

Kentucky senior Terry Wilson played a relatively effective first half (10-of-16 passing for 120 yards) in UK’s 63-3 loss at No. 1 Alabama but was benched in the second half after throwing a pick-six. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound Oklahoma City, Okla., product has thrown for 832 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions this season while completing 63 percent of his passes. Wilson has also rushed for 339 yards and four TDs. Florida redshirt senior Kyle Trask may be the Heisman Trophy frontrunner entering this week. The 6-5, 240-pound Texan leads the SEC in passing yards (2,554) and passing TDs (31) and is completing a robust 70.7% of his passes. Against Kentucky last season, Trask came off the bench in relief of an injured Feleipe Franks to rally Florida from 21-10 down in the fourth quarter to a 29-21 victory at Kroger Field.

Advantage: Florida.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) may enter play this weekend as the Heisman Trophy favorite. Phelan M. Ebenhack AP Photo

Running backs

Kentucky leading rusher Christopher Rodriguez (562 rushing yards, six TDs, 6.4 yards a carry) missed last week’s game at Alabama and is not listed on the UK depth chart this week for reasons thought to be related to COVID-19 protocols. Given the quality of the opposition, senior A.J. Rose (359, one, 5.5) likely had his best game of the year last week at Alabama, running for 68 yards on 10 carries. The expected absence of Rodriguez is a chance for redshirt sophomore Kavosiey Smoke (137, one, 5.7) to get his injury-sabotaged season reignited. Florida’s aerial attack is so potent, the Gators do not run the ball like a traditional Dan Mullen-designed offense. Dameon Pierce (345 yards rushing, three TDs, 4.8 yards a carry; seven catches, 95 yards, one TD) is a power back. Malik Davis (175, zero, 4.3; 18 catches, 257 yards) and Nay’Quan Wright (158, one, 3.8; nine catches, 138 yards) are both dangerous in the passing game.

Advantage: Florida.

Kentucky running back A.J. Rose (10) ran for 68 yards on 10 carries last week vs. No. 1 Alabama. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Wide receivers

Kentucky leading receiver Josh Ali (38 catches, 395 yards, one TD) led the Cats with four catches for 38 yards at Alabama. After losing a year-and-a-half to myriad injuries, Isaiah Epps has three catches for 32 yards over the past two games. Florida’s Kadarius Toney has performed at a star-caliber level in 2020. He is sixth in the SEC in receptions (42), 12th in receiving yards (503) and fifth in receiving TDs (7). Trevon Grimes (22 catches, 347 yards, six TDs, 15.8 yards a catch) is a big-play threat.

Advantage: Florida.

In 2017 as a true freshman, Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney scored on a 36-yard run out of the Wildcat formation during the second quarter of the Gators’ 28-27 win over Kentucky at Kroger Field. Ken Weaver

Tight ends

Kentucky redshirt sophomore Keaton Upshaw (10 catches, 134 yards, two TDs) had a strong game at Alabama, catching three passes for 44 yards. Senior starter Justin Rigg did not make the trip to Tuscaloosa, presumably for reasons related to COVID-19. He is not on the Wildcats’ depth chart this week. Florida’s Kyle Pitts (24 catches, 414 yards, eight TDs) was in the midst of a monster season before having to miss the past two games with a concussion and a facial injury. Dan Mullen announced Monday that Pitts will return this week.

Advantage: Florida.

Florida star tight end Kyle Pitts (84) is expected to return this week against Kentucky after missing two games due to a concussion and a facial injury. John Raoux AP

Offensive line

Led by seniors Drake Jackson (center), Landon Young (left tackle) and junior Darian Kinnard (right tackle), the UK offensive front was named to the midseason honor roll for the Joe Moore Award, which recognizes the nation’s best offensive line. The Florida offensive line, a weakness in 2019, has taken a big step forward in 2020. Left tackle Stone Forsythe has emerged as an anchor for a unit that has surrendered only seven quarterback sacks all season.

Advantage: Even.

UK center Drake Jackson (52) and the remainder of the Kentucky offensive line were named to the midseason honor roll of the Joe Moore Award this week. Brian Simms bsimms@herald-leader.com

Defensive line

After the debacle at Alabama, UK Coach Mark Stoops and Co. shuffled the No. 2 line of the D-line depth chart. True freshmen Octavious Oxendine and Tre’vonn Rybka (end) and redshirt sophomore Que Mahone (tackle) have moved onto the two deep. Florida senior nose tackle Kyree Campbell was named co-SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after recording a team-high nine tackles in the Gators’ 38-17 win at Vanderbilt last week. Zachary Carter, a 6-4, 290-pound end, had a 35-yard, scoop-and-score TD earlier this season against Arkansas.

Advantage: Florida.

Kentucky redshirt sophomore Jerquavion Mahone is one of three new names on the No. 2 line of the UK defensive line depth chart this week. Matt Goins

Linebackers

Kentucky MLB Jamin Davis (team-high 73 tackles, two intercptions) was among the Wildcats who did not travel to Alabama for reasons thought to be related to COVID-19 protocols. Unlike most of those teammates, however, Davis is back on the UK depth chart this week. Florida ILB Ventrell Miller leads the Gators in tackles (47) and has 4.5 tackles for loss. However, Miller left last week’s game with Vanderbilt with an injury. His status vs. UK has not been revealed.

Advantage: Florida.

After Kentucky middle linebacker Jamin Davis missed last week’s loss at No. 1 Alabama for reasons thought to be related to COVID-19 protocols, the UK leading tackler is back on the Wildcats’ depth chart this week. Jacob Noger UK Athletics

Defensive backs

Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph intercepted a Mac Jones pass last week at Alabama and now leads the SEC with four picks. Nickelback Davonte Robinson returns to The Swamp, where he tallied a scoop-and-score touchdown on the final play of UK’s 27-16 win in 2018. Florida right cornerback Kaiir Elam leads the SEC with 11 passes defended — nine pass breakups and two interceptions.

Advantage: Florida.

Kentucky conerback Kelvin Joseph (1) has four interceptions. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Special teams

The Kentucky field-goal unit had a rough go at Alabama. Three attempts yielded one make (from 33 yards) by place-kicker Matt Ruffolo, one miss (from 42 yards) and a high snap from long snapper Cade Degraw that sailed over the head of holder Colin Goodfellow. After missing two games for reasons thought to be related to COVID-19, star punter Max Duffy is back on the UK depth chart this week. Florida place-kicker Evan McPherson is having a stellar season: He is 34-of-34 on PATs and 9-of-10 on field goals with a long of 55 yards. Punter Jacob Finn has only kicked 13 times, but is averaging 44.3 yards a kick and has pinned opponents inside their 20-yard line five times.

Advantage: Florida.

Kentucky punter Max Duffy (93) is back on the UK depth chart this week after missing two games for reasons thought to be related to COVID-19 protocols. Bryan Woolston AP

Prediction

Florida 48, Kentucky 16.