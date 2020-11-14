Kentucky playing against Vanderbilt without All-American punter Max Duffy

Kentucky will be without its All-American punter for Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt.

UK confirmed that punter Max Duffy would not be available Saturday prior to the game against the Commodores. No specific reason for his absence was given.

Duffy — a senior from Perth, Australia — earned the Ray Guy Award, which is given to the nation’s top punter, last season. He was also a First Team All-American, according to The Associated Press, Sporting News, ESPN, and several other major outlets. He led the nation last season with 48.1 yards per punt.

This season, Duffy has 28 punts through six games with an average of 46.3 yards per punt, with eight of those kicks going inside the 20-yard line.

Kentucky’s punter for Saturday’s game was to be senior walk-on Colin Goodfellow, who has practiced with the team in every season since 2017 and was to see his first action as a Wildcat against Vanderbilt.

UK was also without starting place-kicker Matt Ruffolo on Saturday, leaving extra points and field goal attempts to former starter Chance Poore. Goodfellow was to be the holder on kicks against Vanderbilt.