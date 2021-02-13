Live updates from Kentucky vs. Auburn college basketball at Rupp Arena

Having lost seven of its last eight games, including a 66-59 defeat at Auburn on Jan. 16, Kentucky welcomes the visiting Tigers to Rupp Arena on Saturday. CBS has the coverage, starting at 1 p.m.

Check here for updates, statistics and analysis as John Calipari’s Wildcats try to improve on their 5-13 record, 4-7 in the SEC. Scroll down and follow our dedicated Twitter feed.

WKYT will air game despite impeachment hearings

WKYT-27, Lexington’s CBS affiliate, will broadcast the Kentucky-Auburn game even if CBS coverage of the impeachment hearings goes past the 1 p.m. tipoff. WKYT is also scheduled to air a UK basketball special starting at noon.

Details from first Kentucky-Auburn game

Auburn defeated the Cats 66-59 at Auburn on Jan. 16. Allen Flanigan led Auburn with 21 points and nine rebounds. The Tigers’ star freshman guard Sharife Cooper was just 3-of-13 from the floor but had eight assists. Kentucky was 4-of-17 from three-point territory in the game. The Cats also had 18 turnovers, compared to just seven assists. Still, Auburn’s lead was just 58-56 with 1:20 remaining before the Tigers closed out the win. Auburn has never swept a two-game series with UK in same season.

How the computer analytics see Kentucky-Auburn

Auburn is No. 65 in the NCAA Net computer rankings. The Tigers are No. 61 in Ken Pomeroy’s rankings, including No. 34 in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 92 in adjusted defensive efficiency. Kentucky is No. 81 in NET rankings and No. 62 in kenpom. The Cats are 105th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 23rd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Pomeroy has UK with a 58 percent chance of winning 72-70.

Justin Powell misses out on Kentucky game

Kentucky native Justin Powell will not be playing on Saturday when Auburn visits Rupp Arena. The former North Oldham star has been out since he hit his head no the floor in Auburn’s game against Texas A&M on Jan. 2. He has not yet been released from concussion protocol. The 6-foot-6, 205-pound Powell averaged 11.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and four assists through 10 games before the injury. “He’s doing ok,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, “but he misses his team.”