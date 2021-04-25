The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky volleyball wins national title

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

The University of Kentucky women’s volleyball team captured the school’s first national championship in the sport by defeating Texas 3-1 in the finals of the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the CHI Health Arena in Omaha, Neb. UK head coach Craig Skinner and players Alli Stumler and Madison Lilley talk to the media after the victory.