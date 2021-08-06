The John Clay Podcast: Listen to the coaches at Kentucky Football Media Day

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

The University of Kentucky football team held its annual Media Day on Friday, August 6, 2021. Head coach Mark Stoops, defensive coordinator Brad White and offensive coordinator Liam Coen each held question-and-answer sessions with the media. UK opens the season Sept. 4 against Louisiana Monroe at Kroger Field. For more coverage of the Wildcats visit www.kentuckysports.com.