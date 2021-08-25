Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky football’s defensive line

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Kentucky football lost two interior players on the defensive line to the NFL Draft. Nose guard Quinton Bohanna (sixth round by Dallas) and defensive tackle Phil Hoskins (seventh round by Carolina) are now in pro training camps. Lexington Herald-Leader UK football beat writer Josh Moore and Kentucky.com sports columnist John Clay discuss veterans Marquan McCall and Josh Paschal, plus the promising young players who will be asked to step up in 2021. The Wildcats open the season Sept. 4 against Louisiana Monroe. For more UK athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Profile Image of Josh Moore
Josh Moore
Josh Moore covers the University of Kentucky football team and is in his sixth year reporting for the Lexington Herald-Leader, where he’s been employed since 2009. Moore, a Martin County native, graduated from UK with a B.A. in Integrated Strategic Communication and English in 2013. He’s a huge fan of the NBA, Power Rangers and country music. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service