The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky football’s defensive line

Kentucky football lost two interior players on the defensive line to the NFL Draft. Nose guard Quinton Bohanna (sixth round by Dallas) and defensive tackle Phil Hoskins (seventh round by Carolina) are now in pro training camps. Lexington Herald-Leader UK football beat writer Josh Moore and Kentucky.com sports columnist John Clay discuss veterans Marquan McCall and Josh Paschal, plus the promising young players who will be asked to step up in 2021. The Wildcats open the season Sept. 4 against Louisiana Monroe. For more UK athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com.