Meet the man who convinced Lexington to move its Confederate statues

DeBraun Thomas, one of the co-founders of Take Back Cheapside by a explanatory banner in the Fifth Third Bank Pavilion at Cheapside Park in Lexington, Ky., Monday, December 18, 2017. Take Back Cheapside is a group that successfully helped convince the city to move two Confederate-era statues this fall. The banner tells about slavery in Fayette Co. Cheapside was known as a large slave market before the Civil War. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com