Fayette County

Lexington Police investigating possible shooting on Ohio Street

By Beth Musgrave And Trey Crumbie

bmusgrave@herald-leader.com

January 07, 2018 03:21 PM

Lexington Police have blocked off Ohio Street and are investigating a possible shooting.

The call of a possible shooting came in around 2:30 p.m. There is no word yet on whether there were victims or the extent of any injuries.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

