Land for landfill expansion must be rezoned, Scott County board rules

The Scott County Board of Adjustment voted Tuesday night that land to be used for an proposed expansion of the Central Kentucky Landfill must be rezoned.
Waste Services of the Bluegrass, which owns the landfill, has asked the Kentucky Division of Waste Management for permission to expand the waste disposal area from 46.8 acres to to 75.5 acres. The company also wants to increase the boundary surrounding the landfill — to be used as a buffer area — from 102.8 acres to 602 acres.
Joe Kane, executive director of the Georgetown/Scott County Planning Commission, sent a letter to the company in January informing it that it would need to apply for a zoning change if it wished to expand the landfill, which is currently zoned for agricultural use.
Kane suggested the area for the proposed landfill expansion must be rezoned to light industrial with a conditional use permit, or to heavy industrial. Waste Services of the Bluegrass appealed Kane’s decision, questioning whether Kane followed proper procedure in issuing the letter.
After Tuesday’s four-hour meeting, the Scott County Board of Adjustment determined Kane had proper authority to issue the letter and that the land for the landfill expansion must be rezoned.
Waste Services of the Bluegrass can appeal Tuesday’s decision in court or apply for a zone change.
Controversy has surrounded the Central Kentucky Landfill expansion. In January, about 300 people attended a public hearing about the expansion. The overwhelming majority opposed it. The Scott County residents cited concerns about traffic, odor and property values.
In February, about 20 people protested the proposed landfill expansion.
