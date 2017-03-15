Garbage truck hits Scott County school bus on U.S. 25

A garbage truck hit a Scott County School bus carrying 20 Northern Elementary School students about 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, Scott County Superintendent Kevin Hub said.
Hub said the garbage truck sideswiped the bus. He characterized it as a minor accident, with damage to a rear window and a side mirror on the bus, and shattered glass landing on some students.
Hub said the accident happened on U.S. 25 near Moon Lake Estates. Another bus picked up the students to finish the route.
Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton said a citation might be issued if violations are found after an inspection.
Many Scott County residents have expressed concern about garbage truck traffic on U.S. 25, especially after a woman was killed in September in a crash involving two garbage trucks on U.S. 25. Traffic concerns have sparked controversy amid the attempted expansion of the Central Kentucky Landfill.
