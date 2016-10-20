Crime

October 20, 2016 3:09 PM

4th charged in connection with slaying of 15-year-old Trinity Gay pleads not guilty

By Morgan Eads

Olympian Tyson Gay joins mourners for vigil after daughter's death

Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay joined hundreds of people at a vigil at Lafayette High School to mourn the shooting death of his daughter, 15-year-old Trinity Gay.

The fourth man charged in connection with the shooting death of Olympian Tyson Gay’s 15-year-old daughter had a not-guilty plea entered on his behalf Thursday in Fayette County District Court.

Lamonte A. Williams, 20, was charged Wednesday with wanton endangerment. He is being held in the Fayette County jail on a $5,000 bond.

Police said Williams fired a handgun in the parking lot of Cook Out restaurant on South Broadway Sunday at the time Trinity Gay was shot and in the neck. Trinity died about 4:30 a.m. Sunday at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

Williams is one of four men accused of being involved in an exchange of gunfire between two cars in the Cook Out area when Trinity was hit. Trinity was listening to music in the parking lot with friends, according to the girls who were with her. She was not in either of the suspected cars at the time of the shooting.

District Court Judge Joseph T. Boliver said he would not lower Williams’ bond given the nature of the case. Boliver said Williams could be a danger to others. Two others charged in the case paid the same amount to get out of jail.

Chazerae Taylor, 38, D’markeo Taylor, 19, and Dvonta Middlebrooks, 21, admitted to firing guns in the parking lot at the time of Trinity’s death, according to court records. They have each been charged with wanton endangerment. Middlebrooks was also charged with possession of a handgun by a felon.

Additional, more serious charges have not yet been filed in the case.

“This investigation remains active and is still in the early stages,” police said Wednesday after Williams was charged. “In order to better determine the sequence of events that led to the victim’s death, investigators continue to gather forensic, digital, testimonial and other evidence. Evidence collected will be sent to the Kentucky State Police crime lab for further analysis.”

On Wednesday, Chazerae and D’markeo Taylor, who are father and son, were released from jail. They each posted a $5,000 full cash bond, according to the detention center.

Williams will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 25 at 8:30 a.m. The other three who are charged in the case are due back in court at the same time.

'Taken away so suddenly...' Track coach remembers Trinity Gay

Lafayette High School track coach Crystal Washington remembers Trinity Gay. Trinity, daughter of Olympian Tyson Gay, was killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Lafayette copes with loss of Trinity Gay

Principal Bryne Jacobs, coach Crystal Washington and teacher Rhonda Mullins spoke about the loss of sophomore student Trinity Gay during a press conference at Lafayette High School. Trinity Gay is the daughter of Olympian Tyson Gay.

