Staffer says she took concerns about ‘toxic’ environment to Hoover, then was ‘shut out’

Will Jeff Hoover resign as Speaker of the House? 'Absolutely not' Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, said Friday, Nov. 2, 2017, that he has no plans to resign his leadership position as he deals with the political fallout from reportedly settling a sexual harassment claim made against him by a staffer. Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, said Friday, Nov. 2, 2017, that he has no plans to resign his leadership position as he deals with the political fallout from reportedly settling a sexual harassment claim made against him by a staffer. Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com

