2016 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year finalist: Kendra Harrison

We are revealing, in alphabetical order, the 10 finalists for the 2016 Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year award. The winner will be announced the evening of Feb. 1 simultaneously on Kentucky.com and at the sixth annual Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet. The Feb. 2 Herald-Leader will have complete results. The fifth finalist is:
KENDRA HARRISON
2016 claim to fame: Ex-Kentucky Wildcats star ran 12.20 to shatter the world record (12.21) in the 100-meter hurdles — a mark that had stood since 1988.
What a voter said: “Even without the Olympics, a world-class year.” — Keith Elkins, Lexington Legends radio play-by-play announcer
Previously announced finalists: Erin Boley, Jeff Brohm, Whitney Creech, Adam Duvall
