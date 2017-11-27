It feels like Mark Stoops and UK football are back at a program tipping point

1:21 Behind the scenes with the popular Rupp Arena ice cream Pause

1:40 'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions

1:10 UK legend Joe B. Hall honored with mural in Cynthiana

1:30 Reading Lou Gehrig's letters to Earle Combs

1:21 Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after 2017 NASCAR season

0:54 UK Wildcats get ready for their home finale

0:33 Retired teacher: 'I am here to get what they have promised'

0:21 Public worker: ‘There is no reason to cut anyone’s benefits’

1:50 Teachers, public workers sing ‘goodbye’ to lawmakers who vote for pension bill