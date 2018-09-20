Coach Stoops, UK football team to be honorary pallbearers for 4-year-old hit near stadium

The University of Kentucky football team and Coach Mark Stoops will be honorary pallbearers at the funeral of a 4-year-old boy who was hit by a car during a football game last weekend, according to the boy’s obituary.
Marco Shemwell died Monday after being struck by a car Saturday on Cooper Drive. The alleged driver of the car, Jacob Heil, 18, was charged with driving under the influence, according to police.
Members of the UK Police Department, UK Healthcare and the pediatric intensive care unit were also listed as honorary pallbearers in the obituary for Marco.
“Marco had a big personality and smile that would light any room. His spirit was full of joy and captivated anyone that had the pleasure of knowing him,” according to his obituary. “His love for life, family and Jesus was infectious.”
Marco’s obituary went on to say that he liked Legos, Batman, dance parties in the kitchen and Kentucky Football.
Visitation for Marco is scheduled from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at Calvary Christian Church in Winchester. Funeral services are scheduled for noon on Monday at the church. Scobee Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Instead of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Calvary Christian Church in Winchester, the Kentucky Organ Donor Association or the Kentucky Children’s Hospital, according to the obituary.
In the obituary, Marco’s family thanked “everyone for the overwhelming response of prayers, support and love during this difficult time.”
