Four-year-old boy struck by car during UK football game dies

A four-year-old boy who was struck by a car driven by an alleged drunk driver during the University of Kentucky’s football game Saturday has died, according to the University of Kentucky.
Marco Lee Shemwell, 4, died Monday at UK Healthcare’s Kentucky Children’s Hospital, according to the University of Kentucky.
The child was hit around 2 p.m. Saturday while he and his family were waiting to cross Cooper Drive near Scoville Drive, according to police.
The driver, 18-year-old Jacob R. Heil, was driving east on Cooper and his car might have “veered off the road a little bit,” Lexington police Sgt. Stephen Yoder said Saturday.
The boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Heil, a registered first-year student at UK according to university spokesman Jay Blanton, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
The arrest citation for Heil stated he had “a strong odor of alcoholic beverages, red blood shot watery eyes and showed signs of impairment on field sobriety tests,” according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.
Comments