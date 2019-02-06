UK student accused of DUI in crash that killed 4-year-old boy is indicted on reckless homicide charge

An 18-year-old University of Kentucky student accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed a 4-year-old boy now faces a reckless homicide charge in an indictment filed Wednesday.

Jacob Heil was initially charged by police only with driving under the influence in the death of Marco Lee Shemwell, who was struck during a UK football game Sept. 15 while he and his family were waiting to cross Cooper Driver near Scoville Drive. Marco died Sept. 17 at the Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

Through his attorney, Heil pleaded not guilty to DUI in September. The grand jury that indicted Heil on reckless homicide included a misdemeanor DUI.

According to Heil’s arrest citation, he “had a strong odor of alcoholic beverages, red blood shot watery eyes and showed signs of impairment.”

A police report showed Heil had a blood-alcohol level of 0.051. The legal limit for those over age 21 is 0.08. For those under 21, the limit is 0.02. He told police he drank two beers and that he was at “game tailgating” before Marco was hit.

Lexington police Sgt. Stephen Yoder said at the time that Heil’s vehicle might have “veered off the road a little bit,” before striking Marco, but Heil’s attorney, Christopher Spedding, said “all the information we have is that he did not” veer off the road.

Heil took a portable breath test at the scene, but Spedding said that evidence is not admissible in court.

Portable breath tests “are inherently unreliable,” Spedding said. “They’re strictly used as an investigative tool by the police. The results are not admissible in court.”

The university suspended Heil and the fraternity he was reportedly pledging, Alpha Tau Omega, UK President Eli Capilouto announced in a campuswide email the week after the incident. A day later, the national ATO chapter dissolved its UK chapter and announced it “no longer has a presence on campus.”

The fraternity had collected money to buy alcohol to serve at a tailgate held off campus at 214 Waller Avenue the day of the game. In addition to minors having alcohol, a UK letter to the fraternity said, an investigation noted that pledges also served alcohol to fraternity members, which was a hazing offense.