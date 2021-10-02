Celebration of Wildcats’ win over Florida includes couch fires near UK campus

The fire department responded to several fires in the area of State Street and Crescent Avenue after Kentucky upset Florida Saturday night. swalker@herald-leader.com

University of Kentucky football fans poured into the State Street area Saturday night to celebrate the Wildcats’ 20-13 home win over the Florida Gators.

By just after 11 p.m., Lexington Fire Department Battalion Chief Jordan Saas said the fire department had responded to five incidents related to partying on State Street and Crescent Avenue.

“The incidents included a couch fire, a trash fire, two minor injuries, both considered to be non-life threatening, and a maternity case,” he said.

He said several fire trucks were also hit by debris that was thrown at them.

“Traffic remains very heavy around and throughout campus,” Saas said.

The Lexington Police Department was also on the scene.

Video shared on Twitter showed fans chanting around fires in the street.

By about 11 p.m., reports indicated that the crowd was beginning to thin.