Final statistics from Kentucky football’s 20-13 win over 10th-ranked Florida
Game day: Kentucky 20, Florida 13
The University of Kentucky football team defeated 10th-ranked Florida 20-13 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday night.
The Wildcats are now 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Southeastern Conference. Florida is 3-2 and 1-2. Kentucky returns to action Saturday, Oct. 9 when it hosts SEC opponent LSU at 7:30 p.m.
Next game
LSU at Kentucky
When: Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.
TV: SEC Network
Records: LSU 3-1 (1-0 SEC) entering Saturday night’s game vs. Auburn; Kentucky 5-0 (3-0)
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Series: LSU leads 40-16-1
Last meeting: LSU won 41-3 on Oct. 18, 2014, in Baton Rouge, La.
This story was originally published October 2, 2021 9:32 PM.
