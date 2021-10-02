Final statistics from Kentucky football’s 20-13 win over 10th-ranked Florida

Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. is tackled by Florida Gators tight end Kemore Gamble (2) during the first quarter of the game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 2, 2021. swalker@herald-leader.com

The University of Kentucky football team defeated 10th-ranked Florida 20-13 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday night.

The Wildcats are now 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Southeastern Conference. Florida is 3-2 and 1-2. Kentucky returns to action Saturday, Oct. 9 when it hosts SEC opponent LSU at 7:30 p.m.

Next game

LSU at Kentucky

When: Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Records: LSU 3-1 (1-0 SEC) entering Saturday night’s game vs. Auburn; Kentucky 5-0 (3-0)

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Series: LSU leads 40-16-1

Last meeting: LSU won 41-3 on Oct. 18, 2014, in Baton Rouge, La.

This story was originally published October 2, 2021 9:32 PM.