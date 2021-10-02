Live updates from Kentucky vs. Florida college football

READ MORE Game day: Kentucky 20, Florida 13 Click below for more of the Herald-Leader’s and Kentucky.com’s coverage of Saturday night’s Kentucky-Florida football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. Expand All

The Kentucky Wildcats play host to the 10th-ranked Florida Gators for an SEC college football game. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Kroger Field in Lexington. Check here for score, updates and a dedicated Twitter feed.

Current score: Kentucky 20, Florida 13

Statistics after three quarters

Scoring summary

Florida 7, Kentucky 0 - Gators drove 75 yards in seven plays with Emory Jones hitting Ja’Quavion Frazier for a 7-yard TD with 7:57 left in the first quarter.

Florida 7, Kentucky 7 - UK’s Wan’Dale Robinson took a bubble screen 41 yards for a touchdown with 5:19 left in the first quarter to tie the game.

Florida 10, Kentucky 7 - Jace Christmann kicks a 51-yard field goal with 5:32 left in the first half to put the Gators in front.

Kentucky 13, Florida 10 - Trevin Wallace returns a blocked field goal 76 yards for a touchdown. The extra point is blocked, but Cats take the lead with 6:36 remaining in third quarter.

Kentucky 20, Florida 10 - JJ Weaver picks off an Emory Jones and the Kentucky offense capitalizes. Chris Rodriguez scores on a nine-yard run with 11:32 left.

Kentucky 20, Florida 13 - Christmann kicks a 32-yard field goal to make it a one-score game. Gators appeared to have picked up a first down on fourth-and-two, but were whistled for a false start. There’s 6:23 left.

Pregame info

Date: Oct. 2, 2021.

Kickoff: 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN with Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden.

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel.

Records: Kentucky 4-0; Florida 3-1.

SEC records: Kentucky 2-0; Florida 1-1.

Last game: Kentucky won 16-10 at South Carolina; Florida defeated Tennessee 38-14.

Coaches: Kentucky-Mark Stoops (53-50); Florida-Dan Mullen (32-10 at Florida; 101-56 overall.

Series: South Carolina leads 18-13-1.

Last meeting: Florida won 34-10 last season in Gainesville.

Pregame links

This story was originally published October 2, 2021 4:00 PM.