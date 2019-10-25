Richmond mom never spent a night away from her son. She’s been missing since Sunday.

Jason Hans

Richmond police are searching for a mother who vanished from her home Sunday and has not been seen since.

Ella Diebolt Jackson, 48, was last seen at her Westwood Drive home in Richmond on Sunday, police said. Her phone, dog and car were located at the home, and she has not been active on social media since the weekend, according to her ex-husband.

The woman’s husband is cooperating with police, Assistant Police Chief Rodney Richardson said, and no one has been identified as a suspect as of Friday morning.

Jackson is described as 5-feet-8, 150 pounds, thin build with shoulder-length black hair, Richmond police said. She was last seen wearing khaki-colored shorts, black and white shoes, a black Under Armor shirt and hoop earrings.

Her ex-husband, Jason Hans, is a professor of Family Sciences at the University of Kentucky. He said “Ella loves her children more than life itself, and never would have willingly left without her son.”

Ella Deibolt Jackson Richmond Police Department

Jackson’s husband could not be immediately reached for comment. He’s an Eastern Kentucky University professor, Hans said.

Those who interacted with Jackson in the days leading up to her disappearance said she was in a good mood and going about her normal day-to-day business, Hans said.

Richardson said there is no trace of Jackson and family has not heard from her since Sunday. Investigators are working to find any information on her whereabouts, Richardson added.

Jackson is a native of Russia who lived in Ukraine as a young adult before moving to Lexington in 2004, Hans said. A graduate of University of Kentucky, she moved to Richmond with her current husband in 2015.

“(Ella’s) intellect is sharp, her compassion is pure and her charm is captivating,” Jason Hans said. “Ella has long been one of the few people that I cherish most in this life, and her disappearance is agonizing for those who love her.”

If you know anything about Jackson’s disappearance contact the Richmond Police Department at 859-624-4776 or detective@richmond.ky.us.

Richmond has already had several high-profile cases of women reported missing.