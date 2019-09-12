Family of Marco Shemwell sues fraternity in 4-year-old’s death outside UK football game

How Marco Shemwell was larger than life ‘from the day he was born.’ Marco Shemwell, the 4-year-old killed who died after being struck by a car near Kroger Field during a football game day, was remembered during his September memorial service by Rev. Mike McCormick at Calvary Christian Church. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Marco Shemwell, the 4-year-old killed who died after being struck by a car near Kroger Field during a football game day, was remembered during his September memorial service by Rev. Mike McCormick at Calvary Christian Church.

The family of Marco Shemwell filed a lawsuit against the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity and its former chapter at the University of Kentucky, saying the organizations were responsible for the death of the 4-year-old last year.

Jacob Heil, who was pledging ATO at UK, will stand trial in April on a reckless homicide and DUI charge following the September 2018 crash that killed Marco.

Heil was allegedly drinking at a fraternity-sanctioned event the morning of Sept. 15 and at the fraternity house prior to the crash.

“The ATO Fraternity has a long and troubling history of alcohol and hazing related injuries and deaths,” said Matt Minner, of Hare Wynn law firm. “At the time of this tragedy, ATO was still on Conduct Probation for alcohol related violations that left a student hospitalized. The national fraternity has wholly and completely failed to put a stop to this type of conduct. ATO is an organization that not only failed the Shemwells, but also failed its members and pledges-- this time, young Marco was the victim.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Marco was crossing Cooper Drive near Scoville Drive with his father and brother when he was struck by a Hyundai Sonata driven by Heil.

According to Heil’s arrest citation, he “had a strong odor of alcoholic beverages, red bloodshot watery eyes and showed signs of impairment” following the crash.

A police report said Heil had a blood-alcohol level of 0.051. The legal limit for those over age 21 is 0.08. For those under 21, the limit is 0.02. He allegedly told police he drank two beers and that he was at the “game tailgating” before Marco was hit.

Jacob Heil

Heil was initially charged with DUI before the reckless homicide charge was added in a February indictment. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The fraternity had collected money to buy alcohol to serve at a tailgate held off campus at 214 Waller Avenue the day of the game. In addition to minors having alcohol, a UK letter to the fraternity said an investigation noted that pledges also served alcohol to fraternity members, which was a hazing offense.

The ATO chapter at UK was dissolved soon after the death of Shemwell. Violations of ATO’s healthy and safety policy prompted the national fraternity to revoke its charter at UK, they said last year.

The chapter started in 1909 and counts famed UK basketball coach Joe B. Hall among its alumni. The national fraternity was founded in 1865 at Virginia Military Institute.

The civil case is not yet set for trial, according to the firm who filed the lawsuit.

“As we approach the 1-year anniversary of this tragedy, the family, through their faith and the outpouring of love and support from the community, are continuing to work on healing,” said Minner.

SHARE COPY LINK The crowd at Kroger Field for Saturday's UK-Mississippi State football game held a moment of silence for 4-year-old Marco Shemwell, who died after being struck by a car near the stadium the previous Saturday .

Marco, who died Sept. 17, was creative and full of wonder, Rev. Mike McCormick said during the child’s funeral last year.

“His love for life, his family and Jesus was infectious,” McCormick said.

This developing story will be updated.