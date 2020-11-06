Man has life-threatening injuries from shooting at Fayette Mall, Lexington police say

A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot outside Fayette Mall Thursday night, Lexington police said.

Police responded to the mall about 8 p.m. — the mall’s closing time — for a report of shots fired and found a man in his 20s who had been shot in the parking lot, Lt. Ronald Keaton said. The victim was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Keaton said.

Police were continuing to investigate and interview potential witnesses Friday, Keaton said. Police didn’t release any suspect information. Investigators were still working to determine how the shooting unfolded, Keaton said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

The Fayette Mall has been the site of repeated gun violence in recent years. In August, 17-year-old Kenneth Wayne Bottoms Jr. was shot and killed inside the mall, police said. Two other bystanders were also shot during the altercation.

Earlier in August, 26-year-old Santrice Bybee was arrested and charged after he and someone else exchanged nearly 50 gunshots outside Dillard’s at the mall on the afternoon of July 4, police said. At least one car was hit in the shooting, police said.

In August 2019, a 30-year-old cosmetologist was shot and killed at a mall exit on Nicholasville Road, police said. One month earlier, three people were shot outside Bar Louie at the mall, but the victims recovered, police said.

In October 2018, a fight outside PF Chang’s led to gunfire.

In September 2017, multiple men entered Vengeance, a store at the mall, and committed an armed robbery, police said. No one was injured in the altercation. In July 2017, one person was shot in the mall’s parking lot, but the wound was not life-threatening, police said. Several cars were hit by gunfire, police said.