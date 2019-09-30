Highest, lowest performing Kentucky schools

Edythe J. Hayes Middle School Fayette County School District

To help determine how many stars a Kentucky school received in the state’s new assessment system, each Kentucky school earned a final score based on students’ test results in reading and math and several other indicators.

The maximum overall score for elementary and middle schools is 188.8 and the maximum overall score for high schools is 123.5. No schools achieved those scores, but many did well and they are listed in order below.

Top elementary schools by overall score

District School Stars Score Murray Ind. Murray Elem 4 95.8 McCracken Reidland Elem 5 90.7 McCracken Lone Oak Elem 5 90.2 Meade Flaherty Primary School 5 90.1 McCracken Hendron Lone Oak Elem 5 89.1 Knox G R Hampton Elem 5 88.5 Jefferson Greathouse/Shryock 5 88.1 Meade Brandenburg Primary 4 87.4 Corbin Ind. Corbin Intermediate 5 86.1 Anchorage Ind. Anchorage Public Sch. 5 85.6 Fayette SCAPA At Bluegrass 5 84.6 Laurel Sublimity Elem 5 84.6 Laurel Hunter Hills Elem 5 84.3 Pike Valley Elem 5 83.5 Jefferson Norton Elem 5 83.2 McLean Marie Gatton Phillips Elem 5 83.2

Bottom elementary schools

District School Stars Score Jefferson Gilmore Lane Elem 1 39.5 Jefferson Wellington Elem 1 39.5 Jefferson Greenwood Elem 1 39 Jefferson Watson Lane Elem 1 39 Jefferson Engelhard Elem 1 38.9 Jefferson Mill Creek Elem 1 37.6 Jefferson Kennedy Mont. Elem 1 36.4 Jefferson Frayser Elem 1 35.8 Jefferson Cane Run Elem 1 34.8 Jefferson Coleridge-Taylor Mont. 1 34.1 Jefferson Byck Elem 1 33.1 Jefferson Wheatley Elem 1 31.3 Jefferson King Elem 1 30.7 Jefferson Roosevelt-Perry Elem 1 23.1 Jefferson Maupin Elem 1 22.5

Top middle schools

District School Stars Score Fayette SCAPA At Bluegrass 5 85 Bell Bell Central Center 5 80.1 Jefferson J. Graham Brown 5 79.2 Anchorage Ind. Anchorage Ind. Public 5 78.9 Murray Ind. Murray 5 78.7 Warren Drakes Creek 4 77.4 Lawrence Blaine Elem 5 77.3 Warren South Warren 4 77.3 Lyon Lyon County 5 76.7 Nelson Boston 5 76.1 Oldham North Oldham 4 75.5 Jefferson Barret Traditional 5 75.1 Pike Valley Elem 5 74.9 Corbin Ind. Corbin 4 74.6 Fayette Edythe Jones Hayes 4 74.6 Leslie W B Muncy Elem 5 74.6 Woodford Woodford County 4 74.6 Perry Viper Elem 5 74.1

Bottom middle schools

District School Stars Score Jefferson Marion C. Moore 1 50.1 West Point Ind. West Point Elem 1 50.1 Fairview Ind. Fairview High 1 49.6 Jefferson Knight 1 47.9 Jefferson Newburg 1 47.8 Jefferson Robert Frost 6th Acad. 1 47.6 Boone Rector A. Jones 1 44.5 Covington Ind. Holmes 1 44.5 Knott Cordia 1 44.1 Jefferson Thomas Jefferson 1 40.5 Jefferson Conway 1 39.5 Fulton Fulton County 1 39.1 Silver Grove Ind. Silver Grove 1 36.9 Jefferson Stuart Academy 1 35.6 Jefferson Frederick Olmsted North 1 34.9

Top high schools

District School Stars Score Jefferson duPont Manual 5 97.4 Beechwood Ind Beechwood 5 93.3 Jackson Ind Jackson City Sch. 5 88.8 Jefferson J. Graham Brown 4 88.2 Fort Thomas Ind Highlands 4 88.1 Oldham North Oldham 4 87.7 Murray Ind Murray 5 84.7 Oldham South Oldham 4 83.2 Pikeville Ind Pikeville 5 81.9 Madison Model Laboratory 5 81.6 Warren South Warren 4 81.5 Walton-Verona Ind Walton-Verona 5 80.6 Boone Larry A. Ryle 4 79.2 Russell Ind Russell 4 78.8 Campbell Campbell Co. 3 78.4

