Top Kentucky schools penalized over achievement gaps

In Kentucky’s new assessment system, schools that earned four or five stars lost a star if they had one or more “significant” achievement gaps among groups of students.
Schools that earned one to three stars did not lose a star if they had significant achievement gaps between minority, poor, disabled, or English-learning students and their peers.
In total, more than 200 schools had “significant” gaps affecting one or more categories of students.
Sixteen top-level five-star schools became four stars; 65 four-star schools earned three stars.
District School Stars
Adair Co. Adair Co Middle 3
Boone Co. Ballyshannon Middle 3
Boone Co. Charles H. Kelly Elem 3
Boone Co. Conner High 3
Boone Co. Conner Middle 3
Boone Co. Gray Middle 3
Boone Co. Larry A. Ryle High 4
Boone Co. Longbranch Elem 3
Boone Co. New Haven Elem 3
Boone Co. Ockerman Middle 3
Boone Co. Randall K. Cooper High 3
Boone Co. Shirley Mann Elem 3
Boone Co. Thornwilde Elem 3
Bowling Green Ind. Bowling Green Junior High 3
Breckinridge Co. Breckinridge Co Middle 3
Bullitt Co. Bernheim Middle 3
Campbell Co. Campbell Co High 3
Campbellsville Ind. Campbellsville High 3
Carter Co. East Carter Middle 3
Casey Co. Casey Co High 3
Corbin Ind. Corbin Middle 4
Daviess Co. Daviess Co Middle 3
Elizabethtown Ind. Talton K Stone Middle 3
Estill Co. Estill Co Middle 3
Fayette Co. Beaumont Middle 3
Fayette Co. Cassidy Elem 4
Fayette Co. Clays Mill Elem 4
Fayette Co. Edythe Jones Hayes Middle 4
Fayette Co. Jessie M Clark Middle 3
Fayette Co. Lafayette High 3
Fayette Co. Morton Middle 3
Fayette Co. Paul Laurence Dunbar High 3
Fayette Co. Wellington Elem 3
Fort Thomas Ind. Highlands High 4
Glasgow Ind. Glasgow High 3
Grayson Co. Grayson Co Middle 3
Hardin Co. East Hardin Middle 3
Henderson Co. Henderson Co High 3
Henderson Co. Henderson Co South Middle 3
Jefferson Co. Atherton High 3
Jefferson Co. Brandeis Elem 3
Jefferson Co. Dunn Elem 3
Jefferson Co. J. Graham Brown (High) 4
Jefferson Co. Jefferson Co Traditional Middle 3
Jefferson Co. Meyzeek Middle 3
Jefferson Co. Noe Middle 3
Jefferson Co. Stopher Elem 3
Jefferson Co. Tully Elem 3
Jessamine Co. Wilmore Elem 3
Kenton Co. Dixie Heights High 3
Kenton Co. Piner Elem 3
Kenton Co. Summit View Academy (Middle) 3
Laurel Co. North Laurel Middle 3
Madison Co. B. Michael Caudill Middle 3
Madison Co. Farristown Middle 3
Madison Co. Madison Southern High 3
Mason Co. Mason Co Middle 3
McCracken Co. Lone Oak (Elem) 3
McCracken Co. McCracken Co High 3
Meade Co. Brandenburg Primary (Elem) 4
Murray Ind. Murray Elem 4
Ohio Co. Ohio Co High 3
Ohio Co. Ohio Co Middle 3
Oldham Co. East Oldham Middle 3
Oldham Co. North Oldham High 4
Oldham Co. North Oldham Middle 4
Oldham Co. Oldham Co High 3
Oldham Co. South Oldham High 4
Oldham Co. South Oldham Middle 3
Pulaski Co. Northern Elem 3
Pulaski Co. Northern Middle 3
Pulaski Co. Southern Middle 3
Russell Co. Russell Co Middle 3
Scott Co. Scott Co Middle 3
Simpson Co. Franklin-Simpson High 3
Simpson Co. Franklin-Simpson Middle 3
Spencer Co. Spencer Co High 3
Warren Co. Drakes Creek Middle 4
Warren Co. South Warren High 4
Warren Co. South Warren Middle 4 Woodford Co. Woodford Co Middle 4
