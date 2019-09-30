Education

Top Kentucky schools penalized over achievement gaps

Herald-Leader Staff

Photo of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, 1600 Man O War Blvd., in Lexington, Ky., Friday, July 22, 2016.
Photo of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, 1600 Man O War Blvd., in Lexington, Ky., Friday, July 22, 2016. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

More from the series

Kentucky school achievement scores coverage

Expand All

In Kentucky’s new assessment system, schools that earned four or five stars lost a star if they had one or more “significant” achievement gaps among groups of students.

Schools that earned one to three stars did not lose a star if they had significant achievement gaps between minority, poor, disabled, or English-learning students and their peers.

In total, more than 200 schools had “significant” gaps affecting one or more categories of students.

Sixteen top-level five-star schools became four stars; 65 four-star schools earned three stars.

DistrictSchoolStars
Adair Co.Adair Co Middle 3
Boone Co.Ballyshannon Middle 3
Boone Co.Charles H. Kelly Elem 3
Boone Co.Conner High 3
Boone Co.Conner Middle 3
Boone Co.Gray Middle 3
Boone Co.Larry A. Ryle High 4
Boone Co.Longbranch Elem 3
Boone Co.New Haven Elem 3
Boone Co.Ockerman Middle 3
Boone Co.Randall K. Cooper High 3
Boone Co.Shirley Mann Elem 3
Boone Co.Thornwilde Elem 3
Bowling Green Ind.Bowling Green Junior High3
Breckinridge Co.Breckinridge Co Middle 3
Bullitt Co.Bernheim Middle 3
Campbell Co.Campbell Co High 3
Campbellsville Ind.Campbellsville High 3
Carter Co.East Carter Middle 3
Casey Co.Casey Co High 3
Corbin Ind.Corbin Middle 4
Daviess Co.Daviess Co Middle 3
Elizabethtown Ind.Talton K Stone Middle 3
Estill Co.Estill Co Middle 3
Fayette Co.Beaumont Middle 3
Fayette Co.Cassidy Elem 4
Fayette Co.Clays Mill Elem 4
Fayette Co.Edythe Jones Hayes Middle 4
Fayette Co.Jessie M Clark Middle 3
Fayette Co.Lafayette High 3
Fayette Co.Morton Middle 3
Fayette Co.Paul Laurence Dunbar High 3
Fayette Co.Wellington Elem3
Fort Thomas Ind.Highlands High 4
Glasgow Ind.Glasgow High 3
Grayson Co.Grayson Co Middle 3
Hardin Co.East Hardin Middle 3
Henderson Co.Henderson Co High 3
Henderson Co.Henderson Co South Middle 3
Jefferson Co.Atherton High3
Jefferson Co.Brandeis Elem3
Jefferson Co.Dunn Elem3
Jefferson Co.J. Graham Brown (High)4
Jefferson Co.Jefferson Co Traditional Middle3
Jefferson Co.Meyzeek Middle3
Jefferson Co.Noe Middle3
Jefferson Co.Stopher Elem3
Jefferson Co.Tully Elem3
Jessamine Co.Wilmore Elem 3
Kenton Co.Dixie Heights High 3
Kenton Co.Piner Elem 3
Kenton Co.Summit View Academy (Middle)3
Laurel Co.North Laurel Middle 3
Madison Co.B. Michael Caudill Middle 3
Madison Co.Farristown Middle 3
Madison Co.Madison Southern High 3
Mason Co.Mason Co Middle 3
McCracken Co.Lone Oak (Elem)3
McCracken Co.McCracken Co High 3
Meade Co.Brandenburg Primary (Elem)4
Murray Ind.Murray Elem 4
Ohio Co.Ohio Co High 3
Ohio Co.Ohio Co Middle 3
Oldham Co.East Oldham Middle 3
Oldham Co.North Oldham High 4
Oldham Co.North Oldham Middle 4
Oldham Co.Oldham Co High 3
Oldham Co.South Oldham High 4
Oldham Co.South Oldham Middle 3
Pulaski Co.Northern Elem 3
Pulaski Co.Northern Middle 3
Pulaski Co.Southern Middle 3
Russell Co.Russell Co Middle 3
Scott Co.Scott Co Middle 3
Simpson Co.Franklin-Simpson High 3
Simpson Co.Franklin-Simpson Middle 3
Spencer Co.Spencer Co High 3
Warren Co.Drakes Creek Middle 4
Warren Co.South Warren High 4
Warren Co.South Warren Middle 4
Woodford Co.Woodford Co Middle 4

0.jpg
Superintendent Scott Hawkins vowed to have better communication with parents after they criticized a decision not to notify them immediately when a student at Woodford County Middle School threatened to “shoot up” a pep rally earlier this month. Woodford County Schools

It's a celebration at Squires Elementary School. Principal Sabrina Adkins talks about the work that paid off in better results on the state assessments. The school was one of 20 to get special recognition for its achievements.

By

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
  Comments  