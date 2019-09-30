Top Kentucky schools penalized over achievement gaps

Photo of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, 1600 Man O War Blvd., in Lexington, Ky., Friday, July 22, 2016. cbertram@herald-leader.com

More from the series Kentucky school achievement scores coverage Expand All

In Kentucky’s new assessment system, schools that earned four or five stars lost a star if they had one or more “significant” achievement gaps among groups of students.

Schools that earned one to three stars did not lose a star if they had significant achievement gaps between minority, poor, disabled, or English-learning students and their peers.

In total, more than 200 schools had “significant” gaps affecting one or more categories of students.

Sixteen top-level five-star schools became four stars; 65 four-star schools earned three stars.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

District School Stars Adair Co. Adair Co Middle 3 Boone Co. Ballyshannon Middle 3 Boone Co. Charles H. Kelly Elem 3 Boone Co. Conner High 3 Boone Co. Conner Middle 3 Boone Co. Gray Middle 3 Boone Co. Larry A. Ryle High 4 Boone Co. Longbranch Elem 3 Boone Co. New Haven Elem 3 Boone Co. Ockerman Middle 3 Boone Co. Randall K. Cooper High 3 Boone Co. Shirley Mann Elem 3 Boone Co. Thornwilde Elem 3 Bowling Green Ind. Bowling Green Junior High 3 Breckinridge Co. Breckinridge Co Middle 3 Bullitt Co. Bernheim Middle 3 Campbell Co. Campbell Co High 3 Campbellsville Ind. Campbellsville High 3 Carter Co. East Carter Middle 3 Casey Co. Casey Co High 3 Corbin Ind. Corbin Middle 4 Daviess Co. Daviess Co Middle 3 Elizabethtown Ind. Talton K Stone Middle 3 Estill Co. Estill Co Middle 3 Fayette Co. Beaumont Middle 3 Fayette Co. Cassidy Elem 4 Fayette Co. Clays Mill Elem 4 Fayette Co. Edythe Jones Hayes Middle 4 Fayette Co. Jessie M Clark Middle 3 Fayette Co. Lafayette High 3 Fayette Co. Morton Middle 3 Fayette Co. Paul Laurence Dunbar High 3 Fayette Co. Wellington Elem 3 Fort Thomas Ind. Highlands High 4 Glasgow Ind. Glasgow High 3 Grayson Co. Grayson Co Middle 3 Hardin Co. East Hardin Middle 3 Henderson Co. Henderson Co High 3 Henderson Co. Henderson Co South Middle 3 Jefferson Co. Atherton High 3 Jefferson Co. Brandeis Elem 3 Jefferson Co. Dunn Elem 3 Jefferson Co. J. Graham Brown (High) 4 Jefferson Co. Jefferson Co Traditional Middle 3 Jefferson Co. Meyzeek Middle 3 Jefferson Co. Noe Middle 3 Jefferson Co. Stopher Elem 3 Jefferson Co. Tully Elem 3 Jessamine Co. Wilmore Elem 3 Kenton Co. Dixie Heights High 3 Kenton Co. Piner Elem 3 Kenton Co. Summit View Academy (Middle) 3 Laurel Co. North Laurel Middle 3 Madison Co. B. Michael Caudill Middle 3 Madison Co. Farristown Middle 3 Madison Co. Madison Southern High 3 Mason Co. Mason Co Middle 3 McCracken Co. Lone Oak (Elem) 3 McCracken Co. McCracken Co High 3 Meade Co. Brandenburg Primary (Elem) 4 Murray Ind. Murray Elem 4 Ohio Co. Ohio Co High 3 Ohio Co. Ohio Co Middle 3 Oldham Co. East Oldham Middle 3 Oldham Co. North Oldham High 4 Oldham Co. North Oldham Middle 4 Oldham Co. Oldham Co High 3 Oldham Co. South Oldham High 4 Oldham Co. South Oldham Middle 3 Pulaski Co. Northern Elem 3 Pulaski Co. Northern Middle 3 Pulaski Co. Southern Middle 3 Russell Co. Russell Co Middle 3 Scott Co. Scott Co Middle 3 Simpson Co. Franklin-Simpson High 3 Simpson Co. Franklin-Simpson Middle 3 Spencer Co. Spencer Co High 3 Warren Co. Drakes Creek Middle 4 Warren Co. South Warren High 4 Warren Co. South Warren Middle 4 Woodford Co. Woodford Co Middle 4

Superintendent Scott Hawkins vowed to have better communication with parents after they criticized a decision not to notify them immediately when a student at Woodford County Middle School threatened to “shoot up” a pep rally earlier this month. Woodford County Schools